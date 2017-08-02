Get inside serial killers' heads in Pittsburgh-shot 'Mindhunter' trailer
The full trailer for the new Netflix series "Mindhunter," which was shot last year at several locations in Western Pennsylvania, including Tarentum , Vandergrift, McKeesport and Canonsburg, shows sinister serial killers and brooding FBI agents facing off.
Based on John Douglas and Mark Olshaker's nonfiction book "Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit," the series follows the FBI's Investigative Support Unit as they try to get inside the heads of serial killers, during a time when "serial killer" was a new term.
Jonathan Groff (looking much more serious than his Tony-nominated role as King George III in "Hamilton") and Holt McCallany play two FBI agents who were pioneers in behavioral profiling during the 1970s.
The trailer references Charles Manson, the Son of Sam and some other real-life terrors. "You want truffles? You gotta get into the dirt with the pigs," says Groff's agent. Or as McCallany puts it, "How do we get ahead of crazy if we don't know how crazy thinks?"
It's produced by actress Charlize Theron, actor Kevin Spacey and David Fincher ("House of Cards," "Gone Girl"), who is directing.
Mindhunter premieres on Netflix October 13.