Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

'The Walking Dead' visits deserted Pittsburgh in new comic book

UpGruv | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 1:21 p.m.
Image Comics
One of the pages from Issue #170, “On the Road,” of 'The Walking Dead' from Image Comics.

Updated 1 hour ago

If you are a Pittsburgher and a fan of "The Walking Dead," the latest issue of Robert Kirkman's comic book is everything right now.

Fair warning: There are spoilers ahead! We're talking here about the comic book and not the AMC TV series. Their storylines are not aligned — the comic is way ahead on the timeline.

For those who do read the comic, you know that the home base of Rick Grime's group is still in Alexandria, Va. Currently, the group has made radio contact with another settlement in Ohio. So, Rick sends a team out to check it out.

Issue #170, "On the Road," sees the foursome on the road. Then, in a two-page center spread, they arrive in Pittsburgh on the Roberto Clemente Bridge, looking into downtown.

In these images from Image Comics, fans can see the group proceed into the city's streets ...

only to discover ...

While the trek through Pittsburgh does fall into the storyline, the timing of the strong 'Burgh presence does seem to coincide with the passing of filmmaker (and zombie creator) George A. Romero, a Western Pennsylvania icon for his cult zombie movies filmed here.

And it certainly is no secret that Kirkman was a massive fan.

Is it all possible that this latest issue is a bit of a hat-tip to the godfather of the genre?

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.