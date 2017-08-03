'The Walking Dead' visits deserted Pittsburgh in new comic book

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you are a Pittsburgher and a fan of "The Walking Dead," the latest issue of Robert Kirkman's comic book is everything right now.

Fair warning: There are spoilers ahead! We're talking here about the comic book and not the AMC TV series. Their storylines are not aligned — the comic is way ahead on the timeline.

For those who do read the comic, you know that the home base of Rick Grime's group is still in Alexandria, Va. Currently, the group has made radio contact with another settlement in Ohio. So, Rick sends a team out to check it out.

Issue #170, "On the Road," sees the foursome on the road. Then, in a two-page center spread, they arrive in Pittsburgh on the Roberto Clemente Bridge, looking into downtown.

In these images from Image Comics, fans can see the group proceed into the city's streets ...

only to discover ...

While the trek through Pittsburgh does fall into the storyline, the timing of the strong 'Burgh presence does seem to coincide with the passing of filmmaker (and zombie creator) George A. Romero, a Western Pennsylvania icon for his cult zombie movies filmed here.

Without George A. Romero, there is no Walking Dead. His inspiration cannot be overstated. He started it all, so many others followed. — Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) July 17, 2017

And it certainly is no secret that Kirkman was a massive fan.

Is it all possible that this latest issue is a bit of a hat-tip to the godfather of the genre?