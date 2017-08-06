Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

'Will & Grace' reboot: Here's everything we've learned so far

The Washington Post | Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

In 2012, Vice President Joe Biden said he was “absolutely comfortable” with same-sex marriage, and cited a single television show as a reason. “I think “Will & Grace” did more to educate the American public than almost anything anybody has ever done,” he said. President Barack Obama gave his own statement of support a few days later, and the Supreme Court did the same in 2013.

Four years later, “Will & Grace,” will return for a sixteen-episode reunion series on Sept. 28.

At a panel at the Television Critics Association summer press tour last week, the cast and creative team discussed their vision for the rebooted series. Here's what we learned:

It's already been renewed for a second season

Yes, that's right.

Megan Mullally had the idea

The inspiration to revive the show came, the team said, after the cast came together to film a viral video poking fun at Donald Trump before the 2016 presidential election.

“I emailed Max and I said, ‘Why can't we do the show again?'” said Mullally, referring to one of the show's creators, Max Mutchnick, as reported in Entertainment Weekly. “And he emailed right back saying, ‘We can!'”

It'll ignore the series finale

The 2006 series' finale ended with a time-jump showing Will and Grace 20 years into the future, dropping their children off at college. But the revival will show Will and Grace single and living together, due to circumstances that, Mutchnick said, the first episodes of the season will explain. While the dynamics among the show's four main characters won't change, the show's creators say that the series will show them responding to contemporary challenges.

“These four friends are experiencing life in America in a very similar way to other people in the country,” Mutchnick said in a video clip posted by Entertainment Weekly.

It'll probably get political — but not too political.

Mullally joked that her character, revealed in the pre-election video to be a friend of “Donny and Melania” and a Trump supporter, may seek a role in the White House. “Oh my god, could be the new Sean Spicer,” she told reporters after Thursday's panel, according to Entertainment Weekly. “Karen doesn't have a problem with being unethical in any way, shape or form, so it's a perfect fit. And it's a 10-day job.”

That said, the creators and cast say that the show will continue to focus mainly on the characters and their personal relationships, not the news. “This show isn't about Trump or Clinton, it's about us,” said cast member Sean Hayes, in a video clip posted by Entertainment Weekly.

The show, the cast hopes, will provide viewers with much-needed break from the 24-hour news cycle. “I want to make other people laugh right now,” said star Debra Messing, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. “That's the reason I wanted to come back.”

It might get more diverse

The cast and creative team also answered questions about how they would address aspects of the show that may seem dated in 2017. “Will & Grace”has been criticized for its mostly-white cast and jokes at the expense of transgender people. “When we started it was revolutionary to have two gay characters,” said Messing, according to Vox. “We were ‘LGB,' but we stopped at B. My hope is we can now finish the alphabet.”

Creators were vague when asked whether they would introduce more nonwhite characters to the series. Characters “will be involved in situations that will necessarily mean a more diverse cast,” said co-creator David Kohan, according to Paste.

Some bit players won't be there

The show will also lose two characters who were fan-favorites. Shelley Morrison, who played Karen's maid, Rosario, will not reprise her role in the revival. “Shelley has decided to retire,” said Mutchnick, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “We really wanted Shelley to be part of the series, so we find ourselves having to figure that out moving forward.”

The writers will also address the absence of Grace's mom, played by Debbie Reynolds, who passed away in December. Reynolds earned an Emmy nomination for best guest actress for her role in the series in 2000.

But it'll be similar to the show you loved

In May, NBC released an extended trailer for the revival, showing Messing and her co-star, Eric McCormack, hanging out on the old set in NBC's studios. Messing expresses hesitancy about reviving the show. “What if something fundamental has changed?” she asks McCormack.

Mullally jumps up from the prop couch, where she has been taking a “disco nap.”

“Nothing's changed,” McCormack assures her.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.