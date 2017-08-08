Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

David Letterman headed back to talk TV with Netflix series

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 11:36 a.m.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - In this May 21m 2016 file photo,David Letterman poses in the press room at the 75th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony in New York. Letterman, who said goodbye to his long-running talk show two years ago, will say hello to TV again with a new show for Netflix. Netflix announced Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, that the six-episode series has Letterman combining two primary interests: in-depth conversations, and in-the-field segments sparked by his curiosity and humor. In each hour-long episode, Letterman will conduct a long-form conversation with a single guest, and explore topics of his own outside the studio. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, FIle)

Updated 2 hours ago

NEW YORK — David Letterman, who said goodbye to his long-running talk show two years ago, will say hello to TV again with a new show for Netflix.

Netflix announced Tuesday that the six-episode series has Letterman combining two primary interests: in-depth conversations and in-the-field segments sparked by his curiosity and humor. In each hour-long episode, Letterman will conduct a long-form conversation with a single guest and explore topics of his own outside the studio.

The series, not yet titled, is set to premiere in 2018.

In 33 years on late-night television, Letterman hosted 6,028 episodes of NBC's “Late Night” and CBS' “Late Show,” and is the longest-running late-night broadcaster in American history. He has won 10 Emmys and two Peabody awards. He stepped down from the “Late Show” in May 2015.

Letterman said he feels “excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix.” He added these words of wisdom: “If you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.