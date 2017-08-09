Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Scaramucci to guest on Colbert's 'Late Show' next week

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 10:30 p.m.
Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci speaks to members of the media in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington.

Updated 6 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — CBS says Anthony Scaramucci will be a guest on Stephen Colbert's late-night show next week.

The network said Wednesday that Scaramucci will appear on Colbert's "The Late Show" on Monday.

The former White House communications director lost his job with President Trump's administration July 31, after only 11 days in the job. His firing came after he gave an expletive-filled interview.

Scaramucci had been scheduled to make other public appearances, including at the Politicon political convention in Southern California, but the financier canceled.

Colbert's gleeful focus on the Trump White House has given his show a late-night ratings lead, and landing Scaramucci is a coup for the host.

