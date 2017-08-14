Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

'My Favorite Year' actor Joe Bologna dies at 82

The Associated Press | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 12:03 p.m.
FILE - In this October 1989 file photo, the Dalai Lama, left, talks to the comedy writing and acting team of Renee Taylor and Joe Bologna, during a backstage visit prior to the Dalai Lama's convocation on the subject of compassion at UC Irvine in Irvine, Calif. The Dalai Lama gave a special marriage blessing in the Tibetan Buddhist rite to Taylor and Bologna. Oscar-nominated writer Bologna has died. He was 82. His manager Matt Sherman says Bologna died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, after a three-year battle against pancreatic cancer. Taylor credited his doctors for prolonging his life so he could receive a lifetime achievement award at the Night of 100 Stars on Feb. 26. Bologna was nominated for an Oscar in 1971 for best adapted screenplay for “Lovers and Strangers.” He won an Emmy in 1973. (AP Photo/File)

Updated 2 hours ago

PHOENIX — Joe Bologna, the actor, director and writer known for his role in the 1982 film comedy “My Favorite Year,” died Sunday. He was 82.

Bologna died in the Los Angeles area after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer, his manager Matt Sherman told The Associated Press.

He was married to actress Renee Taylor, who credited his doctors for prolonging his life so he could receive a lifetime achievement award at the Night of 100 Stars for the Actors' Fund of America in February.

“He had a beautiful life,” Taylor said in a statement.

Bologna in July attended a 35th anniversary screening of “My Favorite Year,” in which he played King Kaiser, the star of a TV variety show.

Born Dec. 30, 1934, Bologna was a native of Brooklyn, New York. After he graduated from Brown University with a degree in art history, Bologna served in the Marines.

Bologna and Taylor married in 1965.

“Joe was a loveable man, a kind soul, a good friend and always a pleasure to be with,” Sherman said.

Bologna was nominated for an Oscar in 1971 for best adapted screenplay for “Lovers and Other Strangers.” He won an Emmy in 1973.

He had a string of television appearances and was a voice actor for the 2006 animated film “Ice Age: The Meltdown.” He also had a role in the 1999 Adam Sandler comedy “Big Daddy.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.