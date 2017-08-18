Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Charlie Cox, Finn Jones on 'Defenders' roles

Assocaited Press | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 22 minutes ago

Maybe you know them as Iron Fist and Daredevil. But now Finn Jones and Charlie Cox, who star as these Marvel superheroes on the Netflix series “Iron Fist” and “Daredevil,” have joined forces with Mike Colter (“Luke Cage”) and Krysten Ritter (“Jessica Jones”) for a much-awaited miniseries hybrid.

“The Defenders,” which finds this Fab Four uniting to fight a fearsome conspiracy mounted against New York City, is now available on Netflix .

Jones continues as Danny Rand, co-CEO of Rand Enterprises who, now a Buddhist monk and martial arts master, has the ability to call upon the mystical power of the Iron Fist as his alter ego. The first season of “Iron First” was released earlier this year on Netflix. Cox is Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer whose remaining senses are dramatically enhanced and who, for two seasons of his Netflix series, has wrestled with his lawless dark side, the vigilante Daredevil. Both series are continuing.

But last week Jones and Cox joined forces to talk about “The Defenders” and being part of this eight-episode joint venture.

COX: “I'm not sure this has been done before, where you've got four individual series, four characters who have their own shows, teaming up for a miniseries. It's a process we had known about for a long time, so it felt like a celebration. We were ready for it and excited to see how it would turn out.”

JONES: “When we started to play off each other it really felt natural, because all the prep work had been in place for a number of years. All of us had a background in having to lead one of these shows by ourself, so there was a level of support. We were like soldiers in the trenches, which was cool.”

The two actors were asked if a grounding in the four “solo” series is a prerequisite for viewers to sign on for “The Defenders.”

COX: “I do think it's made primarily for the fans of the other shows. A lot of the enjoyment is going to be had by a fan base that appreciates the other shows and gets to enjoy what it's like to witness the characters' dynamics and relationships. But hopefully it can be enjoyed by anyone.”

As for newcomers who want to sample the “Defenders'” predecessors, be advised: Each of the four has its own distinct personality.

COX: “Marvel has a variety of shows which all have the superhero element. But they're all completely different genres. ‘Jessica Jones' is a psychological thriller. ‘Daredevil' is a crime drama. The superhero element is something sprinkled on top as kind of a garnish.”

Asked their level of involvement with the comic book world and the Marvel Cinematic Universe before stepping into their respective Netflix series, both stars replied in unison:

COX: “Zero.”

JONES: “Zero.”

COX: “When you come to this having not had any real experience with these characters or these comics, you have to look at it from a slightly different angle: Maybe bringing fresh eyes to it will be beneficial. I felt a little bit detached from the history of it, and I could look at the comics and the scripts and find a character that was specific rather than trying to please everyone.”

JONES: “First and foremost, they're human beings, and second to that, they're people with powers. When I took on this character, I wasn't like, ‘What's his powers?' I was like, ‘What are his struggles? What are his vulnerabilities?' That's what makes the character.”

COX: “But these characters have been read and beloved for years, and it's important to a lot of people that we get it right. So I feel a great level of responsibility. When it does work out, and when the fan base appreciates the work, that's a gratifying experience.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.