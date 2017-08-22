Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Mark Wahlberg tops list of highest-paid actors

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 4:15 p.m.
Mark Wahlberg in 'Transformers: The Last Knight'
Updated 34 minutes ago

“Transformers: The Last Knight” star Mark Wahlberg has outmuscled Dwayne Johnson to become Hollywood's highest-paid actor in the past year with a transforming income of $68 million, according to Forbes magazine .

The former rapper known as Marky Mark beat out “Baywatch” star Johnson, with $65 million, and Johnson's “The Fate of the Furious” co-star Vin Diesel, worth $54.5 million

The rest of the top five, released Tuesday, includes Adam Sandler, flush with a Netflix deal, at No. 4 with $50.5 million and Jackie Chan with $49 million.

The top 10 actors banked a cumulative $488.5 million — nearly three times the $172.5 million combined total of the 10 top-earning women. The last three in the top 10 are known for Indian films.

All the data is from between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017, before fees and taxes.

The top 10 paid actors this past year, according to Forbes magazine:

1. Mark Wahlberg, $68 million

2. Dwayne Johnson, $65 million

3. Vin Diesel, $54.5 million

4. Adam Sandler, $50.5 million

5. Jackie Chan, $49 million

6. Robert Downey Jr., $48 million

7. Tom Cruise, $43 million

8. Shah Rukh Khan, $38 million

9. Salman Khan, $37 million

10. Akshay Kumar, $35.5 million

