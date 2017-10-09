Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' drops trailer during MNF halftime

The Associated Press | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 10:42 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — The trailer for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" debuted in dramatic fashion during Monday Night Football halftime.

Storm troopers marched onto Chicago's Soldier Field and pyrotechnics fired as the preview played onscreen.

The clip featured all the latest characters from the Star Wars universe. Daisy Ridley's Rey is practicing her light saber skills and questioning her destiny, and it appears Adam Driver's Kylo Ren is prepared to lend her a hand. John Boyega, Oscar Isaac Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher also appear in the trailer, as does Chewbacca and a new bird-like creature known as a Porg.

"The Last Jedi" is the latest installment in the Star Wars franchise since the Disney reboot that began with 2015's "The Force Awakens." It's set to hit theaters Dec. 15.

Stormtroopers march down the field during the halftime of an NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Chicago. The trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' debuted in dramatic fashion during Monday Night Football halftime. Fireworks flashed and Stormtroopers marched onto Chicago's Soldier Field as the preview played onscreen.
Stormtroopers march down the field during the halftime of an NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Chicago. The trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' debuted in dramatic fashion during Monday Night Football halftime. Fireworks flashed and Stormtroopers marched onto Chicago's Soldier Field as the preview played onscreen.
This image released by Lucasfilm shows a scene from the upcoming 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi,' expected in theaters in December.
This image released by Lucasfilm shows a scene from the upcoming 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi,' expected in theaters in December.
