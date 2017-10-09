'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' drops trailer during MNF halftime
Updated 11 hours ago
LOS ANGELES — The trailer for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" debuted in dramatic fashion during Monday Night Football halftime.
Storm troopers marched onto Chicago's Soldier Field and pyrotechnics fired as the preview played onscreen.
The clip featured all the latest characters from the Star Wars universe. Daisy Ridley's Rey is practicing her light saber skills and questioning her destiny, and it appears Adam Driver's Kylo Ren is prepared to lend her a hand. John Boyega, Oscar Isaac Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher also appear in the trailer, as does Chewbacca and a new bird-like creature known as a Porg.
"The Last Jedi" is the latest installment in the Star Wars franchise since the Disney reboot that began with 2015's "The Force Awakens." It's set to hit theaters Dec. 15.