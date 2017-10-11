Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

'Fixer Upper' stars Joanna and Chip Gaines talk show's end

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 8:57 a.m.
In this March 29, 2016, file photo, Joanna Gaines, left, and Chip Gaines pose for a portrait to promote their home improvement show, 'Fixer Upper,' on HGTV in New York. In an interview with People magazine released on Oct. 11, 2017, the couple cited a grueling 11-month production schedule as a reason for the show’s end. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File)
Brian Ach/Invision/AP
In this March 29, 2016, file photo, Joanna Gaines, left, and Chip Gaines pose for a portrait to promote their home improvement show, 'Fixer Upper,' on HGTV in New York. In an interview with People magazine released on Oct. 11, 2017, the couple cited a grueling 11-month production schedule as a reason for the show's end.

Updated 4 hours ago

NEW YORK — The couple behind HGTV's “Fixer Upper” is opening up about the reasons for ending the show after its fifth season, which premieres next month.

In an interview with People magazine, Chip and Joanna Gaines cite a grueling 11-month production schedule as a reason for the show's end. Chip Gaines says the show was demanding time from him that he needed to be giving to the couple's businesses, relationship and family.

Joanna Gaines isn't ruling out the possibility of a return to TV, saying “you just never know.”

The Gaines' also addressed rumors of marital problems. The two say they have a solid marriage that Chip describes as in “a really good place.”

Launched in 2013, “Fixer Upper” follows the two as they redo houses near their Texas home

