'The Walking Dead' does not disappoint in Season 8 premiere
Updated 2 hours ago
Walkers ... on your marks. AMC's "The Walking Dead" kicked off its Season 8 premiere — its 100th episode "Mercy" — with a bang Sunday.
According to variety.com: "Despite consistent criticism that the hit AMC series has a tendency to go nowhere fast, and promises from series executive producer Greg Nicotero that this would be "the most propulsive season premiere we've ever done," the hour-long episode consists mostly of the build up to the first strike Rick and the Alexandria-Hilltop-Kingdom coalition make against Negan and the Saviors. That said, once the bullets and bombs start flying, things get real crazy real quick."
How crazy?
SPOILER ALERT
War is FINALLY here. Our #TheWalkingDead premiere recap: https://t.co/7EkWtr9RwD— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 23, 2017
I'm dying to see everyone's reaction videos to the #TWD100 @TheWalkingDead @WalkingDead_AMC @Skybound #fam— Michael Cruz (@MikeCruzable) October 23, 2017
#Entertainment #News 'Walking Dead' Recap: Season 8 Premiere Brings War to Negan's Doorstep (SPOILERS) https://t.co/CG8r0INLqf— Robby D Martinez (@robbydmartinez) October 23, 2017
"You're gonna make me count?" #TheWalkingDead #TWD100 pic.twitter.com/qL18peujzo— The Walking Dead (@TWDFamilyy) October 23, 2017
History repeats itself. #TalkingDead #WalkingDead pic.twitter.com/BBZ8Fqgh6Z— Léno (@DavidLCarrion) October 23, 2017
The episode concludes with a tribute to "Walking Dead" stuntman John Bernecker, who died in after an on-set accident in July, as well as a tribute to legendary horror filmmaker George A. Romero, who also died in July, variety.com reports.