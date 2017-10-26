Settle in for Netflix's 'Stranger Things 2' streaming Oct. 27
The kids of "Stranger Things" are back in action as season 2 — "Stranger Things 2," appropriately enough — begins streaming on Netflix Oct. 27.
Entertainment Weekly reports: "Stranger Things 2" begins roughly a year after last year's finale. Mike (Finn Wolfhard) misses Eleven. Dustin and Lucas share a crush on a skateboarding gamer named Max (Sadie Sink). Will (Noah Schnapp) is haunted by visions of the Upside Down, the alternate dimension that looks exactly like Hell in Constantine. Mike's sister Nancy (Natalie Dyer) loves reformed bad boy Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), but exchanges lingering glances with Will's brother Jonathan (Charlie Heaton.) Joyce (Winona Ryder) has a new boyfriend (Sean Astin), but she's mostly just really worried about Will. Hopper is investigating curious disturbances around town. And Eleven is…somewhere.
Need to catch up? Here are two quick primers:
Reviews have been mixed , but fans, obviously, don't really care.
