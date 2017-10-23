Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Corey Feldman charged with pot possession in Louisiana

The Associated Press | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 7:06 a.m.
In this May 25, 2013, file photo, Corey Feldman performs in Los Angeles. Feldman was charged with possession of marijuana on Oct. 21, 2017, in Mangham, Louisiana, after being pulled over for speeding. Feldman said the marijuana wasn't his, but was a medicinal drug for a member of his touring crew. Feldman is on tour with his band, The Angels.
In this May 25, 2013, file photo, Corey Feldman performs in Los Angeles. Feldman was charged with possession of marijuana on Oct. 21, 2017, in Mangham, Louisiana, after being pulled over for speeding. Feldman said the marijuana wasn't his, but was a medicinal drug for a member of his touring crew. Feldman is on tour with his band, The Angels.

Updated 4 hours ago

MANGHAM, La. — Police in Louisiana say actor and musician Corey Feldman has been charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license after his tour bus was pulled over for speeding over the weekend.

Mangham, Louisiana, police say they pulled over a recreational vehicle driven by Feldman on Saturday and took him to a police station after discovering his license was suspended. Police say an officer at the station smelled marijuana and the drug was found in the RV following a search.

Police say Feldman was released after paying a fine.

Feldman says on Twitter Sunday he had no marijuana on him and faced a charge only because it was his vehicle. He says a member of his crew had medicinal marijuana.

The 46-year-old former child actor now tours with his band, Corey Feldman & The Angels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.