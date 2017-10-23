10,000 free tickets available to vets, soldiers for 'Thank You for Your Service'

On Oct. 26, Universal Pictures and AMC Theatres will give away up to 10,000 free tickets to U.S. veterans and active-duty military service members for DreamWorks Pictures' “Thank You for Your Service,” at more than 400 AMC locations worldwide.

The first 25 service members at each location with valid, government-issued identification who request a ticket will be given one free admission to the 7 p.m. preview screening. The promotion will be available at all AMC Theatres playing the film.

From the writers of “American Sniper,” the film follows a group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq who struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they've left the battlefield. “Thank You for Your Service” arrives in theaters Oct. 27.

Starring an ensemble cast led by Miles Teller, Haley Bennett, Joe Cole, Amy Schumer, Beulah Koale, Scott Haze, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Brad Beyer, Omar J. Dorsey and Jason Warner Smith, the drama is based on the bestselling book by Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and author David Finkel.

Jason Hall, who wrote the screenplay of “American Sniper,” makes his directorial debut with “Thank You for Your Service,” and also serves as its screenwriter. Jon Kilik (“The Hunger Games” series, “Babel”) produces the film.

“Once we began a discussion with AMC about how we could embody the spirit and message of ‘Thank You for Your Service,' they stepped up to the plate in a major way,” says Jim Orr, Universal Pictures executive vice president general sales manager, in a news release. “We are honored that up to 10,000 U.S. veterans and active service members will be among the first to experience this riveting film from our partners at DreamWorks.”

Details: thankyouforyourservice.com

