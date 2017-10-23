Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Megyn Kelly on Bill O'Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

The Associated Press | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 2:27 p.m.
Megyn Kelly poses on the set of her new show, 'Megyn Kelly Today' at NBC Studios on Thursday, Sept, 21, 2017, in New York. Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly's behavior after she had accused former Fox chief Roger Ailes of sexual harassment, and that the abuse and shaming of women has to stop. Kelly, now with her own show on NBC, spoke Monday, Oct. 24, 2017, after it was revealed in The New York Times that Fox paid a $32 million settlement to former Fox analyst Lis Wiehl shortly before his contract was renewed. O'Reilly was fired in April.
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Updated 3 hours ago

NEW YORK — Former Fox News Channel anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly's behavior after she had accused former Fox chief Roger Ailes of sexual harassment, and that the abuse and shaming of women has to stop.

Kelly, now on NBC, spoke Monday after it was revealed in The New York Times that O'Reilly reached a $32 million settlement with former Fox analyst Lis Wiehl shortly before O'Reilly's contract was renewed in February. O'Reilly was fired in April.

When Kelly's memoir was released last November, O'Reilly publicly questioned the loyalty of those who criticized Fox.

She said on NBC that “the abuse of women, the shaming of them, the threatening, the retaliation, the silencing of them after the fact — it has to stop.”

