Movies/TV

Poll: Anthony Bourdain got it wrong in 'Parts Unknown: Pittsburgh'

Jonna Miller
Jonna Miller | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 1:03 p.m.
Scott Smith, owner of East End Brewing Co. in Larimer, with Anthony Bourdain during filming in June 2017 of a Pittsburgh episode of 'Parts Unknown'
East End Brewing Co.
Anthony Bourdain (second from left) watches Chef Justin Severino preparing meat over an open fire while filming a Pittsburgh episode of 'Parts Unknown.'
Updated 1 hour ago

Love him or hate him ... renowned chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain creates a buzz wherever he goes.

His visit to Pittsburgh as part of his "Parts Unknown" series on CNN was no exception. The hour-long episode aired Sunday night.

Some Pittsburghers appear to be none too pleased with his remarks on the city being in transition, as well as the imagery used in the hour-long program. Others saw it as a realistic representation of the Steel City.

The Tribune-Review queried its readers on the topic. Take the poll to view the most current results.

Twitter has been abuzz about Bourdain for the past two days.

