Poll: Anthony Bourdain got it wrong in 'Parts Unknown: Pittsburgh'

Love him or hate him ... renowned chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain creates a buzz wherever he goes.

His visit to Pittsburgh as part of his "Parts Unknown" series on CNN was no exception. The hour-long episode aired Sunday night.

Some Pittsburghers appear to be none too pleased with his remarks on the city being in transition, as well as the imagery used in the hour-long program. Others saw it as a realistic representation of the Steel City.

The Tribune-Review queried its readers on the topic. Take the poll to view the most current results.

Twitter has been abuzz about Bourdain for the past two days.

Really disappointing #AnthonyBourdain Parts Unknown show last night re: Pittsburgh!!!! Demolition Derby! Really?! — Fran Gruden (@FranGruden) October 23, 2017

Lousy show about #Pittsburgh #PartsUnknown . Lived in #PGH for yrs & this portrayal by #AnthonyBourdain is a sucker punch. Misrepresentative — Gordy (@GordyPGH) October 23, 2017

People who think #PartsUnknown disparaged Pittsburgh by not just talking about how great it is are the problem with this city. — John Hamilton (@jham1496) October 23, 2017

Pittsburgh was portrayed as it really is. It's painful but real. We have gentrification, racism, blue collar and tech. #PartsUnknown 1/ — Melissa (@mimigirl013) October 23, 2017