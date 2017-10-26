Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Jessica Alba reveals she's expecting her first baby boy

The Associated Press | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 6:57 a.m.
In this Nov. 12, 2016, file photo, Jessica Alba attends the 5th Annual Baby2Baby Gala Honoring Jennifer Garner held at 3Labs in Culver City, Calif. Alba announced Oct. 25, 2017, that she is expecting a baby boy. The boy will be the third child for Alba and husband Cash Warren. The couple has two daughters. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
In this Nov. 12, 2016, file photo, Jessica Alba attends the 5th Annual Baby2Baby Gala Honoring Jennifer Garner held at 3Labs in Culver City, Calif. Alba announced Oct. 25, 2017, that she is expecting a baby boy. The boy will be the third child for Alba and husband Cash Warren. The couple has two daughters. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
In this Sept. 8, 2017, file photo, Jessica Alba attends the NYFW Spring/Summer 2018 Project Runway fashion show at 550 Washington Street in New York. Alba announced Oct. 25, 2017, that she is expecting a baby boy. The boy will be the third child for Alba and husband Cash Warren. The couple has two daughters. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
In this Sept. 8, 2017, file photo, Jessica Alba attends the NYFW Spring/Summer 2018 Project Runway fashion show at 550 Washington Street in New York. Alba announced Oct. 25, 2017, that she is expecting a baby boy. The boy will be the third child for Alba and husband Cash Warren. The couple has two daughters. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

Updated 12 minutes ago

NEW YORK — Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren are expecting their first baby boy.

The actress and Honest Company founder announced her pregnancy on Instagram in July and revealed on the platform Wednesday that the baby is a boy. She chatted about her pregnancy later with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show." Alba told Fallon she's been trying to resist cravings for ice cream.

Alba and Warren have two daughters, Honor and Haven.

Alba most recently appeared as a judge alongside fellow actress-turned-entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow on the Apple Music summer series "Planet of the Apps."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.