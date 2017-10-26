Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

'Will & Grace' star Sean Hayes reveals emergency surgery

The Associated Press | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 8:18 a.m.
In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, Sean Hayes participates in the 'Will & Grace' panel during the NBC Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hayes told Ellen DeGeneres on her chat show Oct. 25, 2017, that he was hospitalized earlier in the month after his small intestine burst. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Updated 18 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES — “Will & Grace” star Sean Hayes says he was hospitalized earlier this month after his small intestine burst.

Hayes told Ellen DeGeneres on her chat show Wednesday that he had to cancel a planned appearance on the show a few weeks ago because of the emergency. He says he felt “excruciating pain” in his stomach and it was later discovered in the hospital that his intestine had burst and it was “poisoning his body.” Hayes says he underwent emergency surgery to fix the problem.

Hayes has reprised his role as Jack McFarland this fall in the revival of “Will & Grace,” which returned to NBC 11 years after its first run on the network ended.

