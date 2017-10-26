Bourdain just got banned from Azerbaijan

Anthony Bourdain has traveled the world with his cooking show, “Parts Unknown.”

But top officials in Azerbaijan, an oil-rich country nestled between Russia and Iran, want him to know this: He just became a persona non grata.

His crime? Traveling to Nagorno-Karabakh, an extremely contentious pocket of land that is located, technically, in Azerbaijan. But right now, it's controlled by Armenia. The enclave is about the size of Delaware, and it has been a sore spot between the two countries since 1988, when the region's legislature voted to join Armenia. (It did so because many of the region's residents are ethnic Armenians.)

Azerbaijan rejected the secession attempt. But after the Soviet Union fell, the region's legislature declared independence outright. In 1992, a full-scale war broke out between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Armenia quickly gained the upper hand, seizing control of Nagorno and pushing even farther into Azerbaijan.

By 1993, Armenia controlled nearly a fifth of Azerbaijan. Hundreds of thousands of Azeris were displaced. (Today, there are about a million internally displaced people in Azerbaijan.) In 1994, Russia brokered a a cease-fire. All told, nearly 25,000 people died during the conflict. Many of those deaths were gruesome. As a reporter for the Independent explained, “By the time I was covering the Karabakh war in the early 1990s, Armenian militia bands were murdering Azeri villagers in massacres eerily similar - though on a smaller scale - to those which occurred during Turkey's genocide of the Armenian people in 1915.”

Today, more than a decade later, peace between the two countries is fragile, at best. Earlier this year, fighting broke out along the border, sparking fears that a full-scale political crisis was in the offing. And it's hard to imagine a solution anytime soon. As the Council on Foreign Relations explained last year:

“One obstacle to peace is the issue of sequencing. All three sides - Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Nagorno-Karabakh - refuse to budge until the others make a concession: Azerbaijan wants Armenia to end its occupation first and withdraw its forces before discussing the republic's final status; Armenia is seeking a resolution first on the status question before pulling out its forces; Nagorno-Karabakh wants its independence officially recognized prior to all other negotiations.”

Azerbaijan makes it very difficult for its citizens to visit Nagorno-Karabakh. Visiting without permission from the government in Baku is considered a criminal offense. And Azerbaijan's officials make it very hard for people to reenter the country once they have gone to Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan maintains a list - with more than 700 names - of people from all over the world who are no longer welcome. The list includes government officials, European Union members, journalists and activists.

This week, one more name was added. Bourdain “has been put onto the persona non grata list for his disrespect of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Hikmet Hajiyev told Agence France-Presse. “Filming a food show on Azerbaijan's occupied territory is an insult to one million Azerbaijani refugees who were forcefully expelled from their homes.