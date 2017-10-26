Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Ex-Fox News host Eric Bolling's son died of an accidental opioid overdose

Wire Reports | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 11:45 p.m.
In this July 22, 2015, file photo, co-host Eric Bolling appears on 'The Five' television program, on the Fox News Channel, in New York.
NEW YORK - The son of former Fox News host Eric Bolling died of an accidental opioid overdose, Bolling said Thursday.

Eric Chase Bolling, 19, was found dead in an apartment in Boulder, Colo., on Sept. 9, the city coroner's office said.

The elder Bolling, who was fired from the network after several women accused him of sexual harassment, confirmed the details of his son's death on Twitter.

“Just received some tragic news from Coroner in Colorado. Eric Chase's passing has been ruled an accidental overdose that included opioids,” he tweeted.

“Adrienne and I thank you for your continued prayers and support,” Bolling added. “We must fight against this national epidemic, too many innocent victims.”

The news of Bolling's death comes hours after President Donald Trump declared the opioid epidemic a national public health emergency.

