What scary film ranks highest in Pennsylvania? Think zombies

Halloween is here, along with jack-o-lanterns, costumes, tricks (and treats) and maybe, something wicked or creepy or scary.

Tis the season for all things frightful, and lots of us like to celebrate by bingeing on horror flicks.

According to a recent release from cabletv.com, one of the most "Googled" horror movies is "The Ring."

If you've seen that one and managed not to climb over fellow theatergoers' heads (spoiler alert) when that creepy Samara scrambles up and out of a well, or walks out of a television set, you're made of some sturdy stuff.

Not surprisingly, the cabletv.com survey found residents pledge allegiance to horror films hailing from their hometowns.

"Night of the Living Dead," George Romero's cult classic filmed in and around the Pittsburgh region, came in as top searched in Pennsylvania.

Night of the Living Dead 1968 American independent #zombie #retrohorror directed by George A. Romero pic.twitter.com/f7DnwgUfZw — Retro Horror (@el_zombo) June 6, 2017

"The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" holds that spot in Texas.

Cabletv.com took the IGN list of the top 25 horror movies and used Google Trends data to see which films captured the attention of which states.

This year's remake of "It," still playing in local theaters, landed at the top of the survey's "scariest movie ever seen" list.

Stephen King's fan favorite tale comes to life as Pennywise — and who isn't creeped out by clowns? — terrorizes children in the small town of Derry (Maine, not Pennsylvania).

Worse, Pennywise can shape shift into the thing you most fear.

IT's Halloween - the perfect time to see #ITMovie . Take an extended look at the opening scene in this EXCLUSIVE clip @ITMovieOfficial pic.twitter.com/AD9jVq1yJ4 — Fandango (@Fandango) October 25, 2017

"The Exorcist" and "Saw" followed as most frightening views, according to the survey.

The Exorcist. One of my faves of me and Linda Blair. pic.twitter.com/HZSknBn7Gt — Derek Bell (@DerekBell21) October 22, 2017

Wondering where perennially popular gorefests like "A Nightmare on Elm Street," "Friday the 13th," and "Halloween" are?

They land high on the list of the first scary movie that survey takers ever watched.

Halloween, directed by John Carpenter and starring Donald Pleasence and Jamie Lee Curtis, was released on this day in 1978 (USA) pic.twitter.com/4EWSMBDJ7i — Horror31 (@Horror31) October 25, 2017

Whether heading out for popcorn-fueled scares in a theater, revisiting flicks about a teen-age girl in the throes of demonic possession, pawns in a largely unwinnable game with a pyschopath, or teens determined to split up or descend into a basement alone, there are plenty of shivers to choose from this Halloween weekend.

YOUTUBE RATES MOST POPULAR SCARY FILMS

YouTube ranked horror movie trailers based on global views in October 2017. Notably, "Saw" (2004) and "Child's Play" (1988) were trending this October, likely due to the sequels ("Jigsaw" and "Cult of Chucky") that are currently in theaters. Take a look at the list here:

1. It (2017)

2. The Conjuring (2013)

3. Jigsaw (2017)

4. Cult of Chucky (2017)

5. Jeepers Creepers 3 (2017)

6. mother! (2017)

7. Saw (2004)

8. Final Destination (2000)

9. Jeepers Creepers (2001)

10. Child's Play (1988)

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.