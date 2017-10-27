'Stranger Things 2' starts in a strange place — Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Have you started watching Netflix's "Stranger Things 2" yet?

Well, you're in for a surprise in the very first scene. If you don't want to know, then please move on from this story. Don't worry, we're not going to reveal anything too crucial to the mystery.

|

|

|

|

|

Yep, there it is, Pittsburgh in all its glory with the Gulf Tower and Koppers Building lighting up the night. The scene is set in 1984, and that's all we're going to tell you. Except this: We know that Poplar and Main are common street names, but really Netflix, couldn't you have picked names that are actually in that area of Pittsburgh?

And since "Stranger Things 2" is set in 1984, we thought it would be a good time to catch up on all things having to do with that magical year.

MUSIC

Michael Jackson's epic "Thriller" video debuted

Madonna performed "Like A Virgin" at the first MTV Video Music Awards.

Van Halen took the "Jump" into synth-rock.

Bruce Springsteen's released his smash album "Born In The USA"

Hank Williams Jr. released what would become one of TV's great theme songs in "All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight."

Run-D.M.C.'s self-titled debut became rap's first gold album.

Genesis' Phil Collins had a solo hit with "Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now)."

Prince told us what it sounds like "When Doves Cry."

MOVIES

"Beverly Hills Cop," which pushed Eddie Murphy to superstardom, was the year's biggest moneymaker — taking in north of $230 million.

"Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" — Steven Spielberg's (first) sequel to his 1982 "Raiders" hit — was a guaranteed hit.

"Ghostbusters" — which gets its own moment in "Stranger Things 2" — dominated the box office and the charts (Ray Parker Jr.'s No. 1 hit). Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson took their place as the culture icons of the summer.

"The Karate Kid" and"Red Dawn" were a pair of underdog hits that have since been remade (not very well).

"Sixteen Candles" launched director John Hughes into mega stardom:

"Splash," Ron Howard's comedy about a man falling in love with a woman who turns out to be a mermaid, was essentially the movie that convinced Americans that Tom Hanks was a movie star.

POP CULTURE

Wendy's featured Clara Peller in its iconic "Where's the Beef?" commercials for the first time.

"The Cosby Show" premiered Sept. 20 and immediately became a mega hit for NBC. The show ranked third in ratings in its first season and first for the next four.

The World Wrestling Federation championship (remember the WWF?) saw Hulk Hogan take down The Iron Sheik to win his first title.

Sony and Philips came out with something new called the CD player. It was touted as the next big thing in music — they were like records (uh, vinyl anyone?) only they couldn't be scratched. Yeah, right.

Trivial Pursuit was the hottest game of the year, selling more than 20 million units.

Tetris, with its various geometric shapes falling from the sky, became one of the first addictive online games.

Michael Jackson, who was at his zenith of popularity, had an unfortunate on-set accident when his hair caught on fire while filming a Pepsi commercial with this brothers, The Jacksons. Some biographers suggest this incident led to Michael's dependence on prescription meds, which would eventually result in his death.

Latrobe's own Arnold Palmer starred in a Hertz spot with former NFL running back O.J. Simpson, who later became famous for something else.

NEWS

Apple released its original Macintosh computer in January — with one of the most famous commercials of all time. The computer sold well, despite being priced at about $2,500.

Vanessa Williams became the first Miss America to resign from the position — July 23, 1984 — after nude photos of her were published in Penthouse magazine.

RepublicanRonald Reagan was re-elected president of the United States. He ran against Walter Mondale, a Democrat who had served as vice president under President Jimmy Carter's administration.

The National Cancer Institute announced researchers had discovered the cause of AIDS: retrovirus HTLV-III. A blood test was created to screen for the virus. In October, bath houses in San Francisco were closed due to high-risk sexual activity.

SPORTS

Mario Lemieux on Mt. Washington. Photo by Paul Bereswill/Hockey Hall of Fame

Mario Lemieux was selected by the Penguins as the first overall NHL draft pick, saving the NHL in Pittsburgh.

Michael Jordan went fell to the Chicago Bulls with the No. 3 pick, after two NBA teams passed on him.

Los Angeles Raiders' Marcus Allen rushed for 193 yards in a Super Bowl victory over the favored Washington Redskins in January.

Dan Marino, former Pitt quarterback, set five passing records (including 48 touchdowns) with the Miami Dolphins.

The Edmonton Oilers ended the New York Islanders' four-year rule in the NHL. Wayne Gretzky led all players in postseason scoring, but fellow Oilers center Mark Messier was the playoff MVP.

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers added another chapter to their legendary NBA rivalry. "Magic" Johnson's Lakers succumbed to Larry Bird's Celtics inside a 90-degrees old Boston Garden in Game 7.

Auto racing's "King," Richard Petty won his 200th and final race — on Independence Day, fittingly.

The Chicago Cubs ended a playoff drought and led the NL with 96 wins, but were upset by the San Diego Padres in the playoffs. Not that either the Cubs or Padres would have been a match for the mighty Detroit Tigers, who opened with 35 wins in 40 games and comfortably claimed a World Series title.

Russia boycotted theXXIII Games of the Olympiad in Los Angeles, which was just as well. Led by track and field superstar Carl Lewis and gymnast Mary Lou Retton, the U.S. team won 83 gold as part of a 174-medal haul.