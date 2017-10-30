Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

NBC fires Mark Halperin after sexual harassment accusations

The Associated Press | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 10:54 a.m.
FILE - In this April 25, 2012 file photo, Mark Halperin attends the world premiere of 'Knife Fight' during the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Veteran journalist Halperin is apologizing for what he terms 'inappropriate' behavior after five women claimed he sexually harassed them while he was a top ABC News executive. The co-author of the best-selling book 'Game Change' told CNN Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2017, that he's 'deeply sorry' and is taking a 'step back' from day-to-day work to deal with the situation. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)
NEW YORK — NBC News says it has terminated its contract with Mark Halperin, the political journalist who was accused of sexual harassment by several women when he worked at ABC News more than a decade ago.

Since the charges came to light last week, publisher Penguin Press canceled a planned book by Halperin and John Heilemann about the 2016 election and HBO pulled the plug on a miniseries that would have been based on the book. Showtime also said Halperin would not be brought back with co-hosts Heilemann and Mark McKinnon should the political series “The Circus” be renewed.

At NBC News, Halperin was a contributor who was most visible as a regular panelist on MSNBC's “Morning Joe.”

The network, which had initially suspended Halperin last week, confirmed the firing on Monday.

