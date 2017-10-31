Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
'Loving Vincent' film, made from oil paintings, coming to Ligonier theater

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 12:06 p.m.

"Loving Vincent," a biopic of artist Vincent van Gogh's life crafted out of 65,000 oil paintings on canvas, will be screened from Nov. 3 to 5 in the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier.

The film is the world's first fully painted feature film, equating to about 12 paintings per second, individually produced by a team of 125 painters.

Show time will be 7 p.m. daily in the theater at 210 W. Main St. Admission is $8. The film is rated PG-13.

Written and directed by Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman, the film was first shot as a live action film with actors, before each frame was hand-painted over. Actors involved in the project included Jerome Flynn, Saoirse Ronan, Chris O'Dowd and Aidan Turner.

"This movie is in very limited release and we had quite a battle to get it at our theater," says theater owner Leigh-Ann McCulty.

The story delves into van Gogh's 1890 death after a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest. It follows a young man who comes to Auvers-sur-Oise in France, van Gogh's last place of residence, to deliver the troubled artist's final letter and ends up investigating what happened in his final days.

Partially funded through a Kickstarter campaign, the film won the "Most Popular International Feature" award at the 2017 Vancouver International Film Festival.

In a review for Entertainment Weekly , Joe McGovern called it "one of the most lunatic labors of love to appear on movie screens this year. And in that sense, a fitting, miraculous tribute to its subject."

Details: 724-238-2929

