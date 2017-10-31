'Loving Vincent' film, made from oil paintings, coming to Ligonier theater

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

"Loving Vincent," a biopic of artist Vincent van Gogh's life crafted out of 65,000 oil paintings on canvas, will be screened from Nov. 3 to 5 in the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier.

The film is the world's first fully painted feature film, equating to about 12 paintings per second, individually produced by a team of 125 painters.

Show time will be 7 p.m. daily in the theater at 210 W. Main St. Admission is $8. The film is rated PG-13.

Written and directed by Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman, the film was first shot as a live action film with actors, before each frame was hand-painted over. Actors involved in the project included Jerome Flynn, Saoirse Ronan, Chris O'Dowd and Aidan Turner.

Go behind the scenes of #LovingVincent - watch our 'Making of' video here https://t.co/FN6QxdGLsg — Loving Vincent (@LovingVincent) October 22, 2017

"This movie is in very limited release and we had quite a battle to get it at our theater," says theater owner Leigh-Ann McCulty.

The story delves into van Gogh's 1890 death after a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest. It follows a young man who comes to Auvers-sur-Oise in France, van Gogh's last place of residence, to deliver the troubled artist's final letter and ends up investigating what happened in his final days.

Partially funded through a Kickstarter campaign, the film won the "Most Popular International Feature" award at the 2017 Vancouver International Film Festival.

Hi friends, if Loving Vincent is coming to your area please go see it. It is the most beautiful film. I wish I could watch it everyday https://t.co/Dk9bH8CuvH — morrigan (@90MlLEBEACH) October 23, 2017

In a review for Entertainment Weekly , Joe McGovern called it "one of the most lunatic labors of love to appear on movie screens this year. And in that sense, a fitting, miraculous tribute to its subject."

Details: 724-238-2929

