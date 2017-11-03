Five things we learned when Jennifer Lawrence interviewed Kim Kardashian

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Last week, Jennifer Lawrence guest hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” where Kim Kardashian was a guest. The Oscar-winning actress and self-proclaimed “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” fan pulled no punches in asking the reality star “deeply personal questions.”

Among her inquiries: So, do you and Kanye, like, fart in front of each other? (“I don't fart, what are you talking about?” Kardashian deadpanned.) Do you think it's a coincidence that Reggie Bush's wife looks just like you? (“Oh, I thought this was gonna be fun,” Kardashian said, laughing, in response to Lawrence's question about her ex, an NFL free agent.)

As it turns out, the two recently got to know each other pretty well. Here are five things we learned from the interview:

1. Jennifer Lawrence got drunk with Kris Jenner.

“I've never seen my mom more drunk in our lives,” Kardashian said about Lawrence's recent trip to Jenner's mansion for dinner and drinks. “I was way more drunk than your mom,” Lawrence told her. “You take it easy on your mother.” Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, also attended the dinner, where Lawrence apparently asked Kardashian for gas relief medicine (hence the farting question).

2. If Kim was stranded on a desert island with her family, she'd kill Khloe last ... or maybe first.

Lawrence asked who Kardashian would kill last if she were stranded on a desert island with her family. “My kids?” Kardashian said. “Oh, wow, I forgot children ... now I feel guilty,” Lawrence joked, before pivoting the question to just include Kardashian's famous siblings. Kardashian said she'd kill Khloe last “because I feel like she might kill me.”

“Well then, Khloe would actually be the one you'd have to kill first,” Lawrence noted.

3. Kanye West can fall asleep pretty much anywhere.

Lawrence asked about the weirdest thing Kardashian's husband does. “He falls asleep anywhere. He'll introduce me to people I've never met before and we'll be at a restaurant and he'll be, like, snoring at the table,” Kardashian said.

4. The superstar couple is just like us.

“We are super normal,” Kardashian told Lawrence before confessing that she and West watch “Family Feud” every night before bed.

“Oh my god, that's, like, overly normal,” Lawrence said. “I watch you guys to fall asleep.”

Kardashian also said she gets really cold and wears socks to bed on a nightly basis.

5. Kardashian last talked to O.J. Simpson at a Miami nightclub

Lawrence asked if Kardashian had spoken to the disgraced football star, a longtime friend of her late father, since he was released from prison last month. “I haven't,” Kardashian said, noting that she hadn't “talked to him in years.”

“I think I saw him at a club, like, in Miami ... maybe eight, nine years ago,” Kardashian said, adding that, yes, she did talk to him.

“Did you ask him if he did it?”

“No,” Kardashian said. “I just never really go there. I have so much respect for his children. I feel like my mom and Caitlyn (Jenner) both say a lot about it and are really vocal and I just feel like, you know, his kids, it must be really hard so I just try to stay away from it.”