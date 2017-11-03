Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Five things we learned when Jennifer Lawrence interviewed Kim Kardashian

The Washington Post | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 3:21 p.m.
Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence on “Jimmy Kimmel Live'.
Twitter
Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence on “Jimmy Kimmel Live'.

Updated 3 hours ago

Last week, Jennifer Lawrence guest hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” where Kim Kardashian was a guest. The Oscar-winning actress and self-proclaimed “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” fan pulled no punches in asking the reality star “deeply personal questions.”

Among her inquiries: So, do you and Kanye, like, fart in front of each other? (“I don't fart, what are you talking about?” Kardashian deadpanned.) Do you think it's a coincidence that Reggie Bush's wife looks just like you? (“Oh, I thought this was gonna be fun,” Kardashian said, laughing, in response to Lawrence's question about her ex, an NFL free agent.)

As it turns out, the two recently got to know each other pretty well. Here are five things we learned from the interview:

1. Jennifer Lawrence got drunk with Kris Jenner.

“I've never seen my mom more drunk in our lives,” Kardashian said about Lawrence's recent trip to Jenner's mansion for dinner and drinks. “I was way more drunk than your mom,” Lawrence told her. “You take it easy on your mother.” Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, also attended the dinner, where Lawrence apparently asked Kardashian for gas relief medicine (hence the farting question).

2. If Kim was stranded on a desert island with her family, she'd kill Khloe last ... or maybe first.

Lawrence asked who Kardashian would kill last if she were stranded on a desert island with her family. “My kids?” Kardashian said. “Oh, wow, I forgot children ... now I feel guilty,” Lawrence joked, before pivoting the question to just include Kardashian's famous siblings. Kardashian said she'd kill Khloe last “because I feel like she might kill me.”

“Well then, Khloe would actually be the one you'd have to kill first,” Lawrence noted.

3. Kanye West can fall asleep pretty much anywhere.

Lawrence asked about the weirdest thing Kardashian's husband does. “He falls asleep anywhere. He'll introduce me to people I've never met before and we'll be at a restaurant and he'll be, like, snoring at the table,” Kardashian said.

4. The superstar couple is just like us.

“We are super normal,” Kardashian told Lawrence before confessing that she and West watch “Family Feud” every night before bed.

“Oh my god, that's, like, overly normal,” Lawrence said. “I watch you guys to fall asleep.”

Kardashian also said she gets really cold and wears socks to bed on a nightly basis.

5. Kardashian last talked to O.J. Simpson at a Miami nightclub

Lawrence asked if Kardashian had spoken to the disgraced football star, a longtime friend of her late father, since he was released from prison last month. “I haven't,” Kardashian said, noting that she hadn't “talked to him in years.”

“I think I saw him at a club, like, in Miami ... maybe eight, nine years ago,” Kardashian said, adding that, yes, she did talk to him.

“Did you ask him if he did it?”

“No,” Kardashian said. “I just never really go there. I have so much respect for his children. I feel like my mom and Caitlyn (Jenner) both say a lot about it and are really vocal and I just feel like, you know, his kids, it must be really hard so I just try to stay away from it.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.