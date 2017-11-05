Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

'Thor: Ragnarok' rumbles to $121M box-office debut

The Associated Press | Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, 1:36 p.m.
This image released by Marvel Studios shows the Hulk, from left, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Tom Hiddleston as Loki in a scene from, 'Thor: Ragnarok.' (Marvel Studios via AP)
This image released by Marvel Studios shows Chris Hemsworth, left, and the Hulk in a scene from, 'Thor: Ragnarok.' (Marvel Studios via AP)
NEW YORK — “Thor: Ragnarok” thundered to one of the year's best box-office debuts, opening with an estimated $121 million in North American theaters.

The robust debut for the third “Thor” movie was a welcome shot in the arm for Hollywood and theater owners who have just suffered through a terrible October at the box office.

“Thor: Ragnarok” also bucked the trend of diminishing returns for sequels. The 2011 “Thor” debuted with $65.7 million; 2013's “Thor: The Dark World” opened with $85.7 million.

The big opening cements the unlikely breakthrough of New Zealand director Taika Waititi, who shepherded the $180 million production to Marvel's best reviews since 2008's “Iron Man.”

The weekend's other new nationwide release was the holiday-themed comedy sequel “A Bad Mom's Christmas.” It grossed $17 million over the weekend.

