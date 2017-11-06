Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Ben Affleck says he wants to be 'part of the solution'

The Associated Press | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 8:00 a.m.
Actor Ben Affleck poses for photographers at a photo call to promote the film 'Justice League', in London, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Actor Ben Affleck poses for photographers at a photo call to promote the film 'Justice League', in London, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Actors Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Henry Cavill attend the 'Justice League' photocall at The College on November 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Actors Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Henry Cavill attend the 'Justice League' photocall at The College on November 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

LONDON — Ben Affleck says the storm of sexual harassment allegations engulfing Hollywood has led him to examine his own behavior.

In an interview Sunday with The Associated Press for the superhero film "Justice League," Affleck said he's "looking at my own behavior and addressing that and making sure I'm part of the solution."

After condemning Harvey Weinstein's actions last month, Affleck was forced to defend his own conduct. He apologized for groping the actress Hilarie Burton on camera in 2003 when she was a host on MTV's "Total Request Live." Another video from 2004 showed Affleck pulling Montreal TV host Anne-Marie Losique onto his lap.

Speaking Sunday, Affleck said two things need to happen, that "more women need to be pushed to power" and that sexual harassment has to also be "a men's issue" where guys call out inappropriate behavior.

