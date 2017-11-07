WQED airing local documentary, hosting forum as followup to 'The Vietnam War'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As part of its ongoing reporting on the Vietnam War, WQED will present a new local documentary, "Vietnam: Another View," premiering at 8 p.m. Nov. 9.

The perspective of the Vietnamese people, although compelling, is often unheard according to a release from the Pittsburgh station.

The documentary, and a follow-up discussion program, are a continuation of WQED's regional initiative surrounding the PBS documentary series "The Vietnam War" by Ken Burns.

According to a program description, many Vietnamese people made desperate attempts to flee the country following the fall of Saigon in 1975. Some found a perilous escape via tiny boats, or through airlifts. Others fled under U.S. policies allowing the emigration of children fathered by American troops as well as people who fought against the Communists.

Some began new lives in Western Pennsylvania.

In the program, they share their stories of life before the war, their escape to freedom, eventual success in Pittsburgh, and in some cases, haunting emotional scars.

Following the broadcast, WQED will host "Reflections on Vietnam" at 8:30 p.m. from the Fred Rogers Studio. Host Chris Moore will lead the discussion, part of WQED's multi-platform engagement project surrounding Burns' series on the war.

Panelists include Tony Accamando (Friends of Danang), Todd DePastino (Veterans Breakfast Club), and Dr. Nghi Nguyen (Vietnamese Association of Pittsburgh).

WQED's local online content, "The Vietnam War: Pittsburgh Stories," includes documentaries, discussion programs, short features, personal narratives and videos and is available at www.wqed.org/Vietnam.

"Reflections on Vietnam" and "The Vietnam War: Pittsburgh Stories" website are made possible in part by UPMC and Bank of America.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.