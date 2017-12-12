Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel holds son, pleads for health care

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, 7:24 a.m.

LOS ANGELES — Jimmy Kimmel held his baby son as he returned to his late-night show after a week off for the boy's heart surgery.

Kimmel was crying from the first moment of his monologue Monday night as he pleaded with Congress to restore and improve children's health coverage, a cause he has championed since his son Billy was born with a heart defect in April.

Billy needed one surgery just after his birth and had a follow-up operation last week.

Kimmel kept up his ardent advocacy Monday night, urging Congress to restore the Children's Health Insurance Program, which has been left unfunded and stuck in a political stalemate since September.

Kimmel said it's "disgusting" that Congress is putting tax cuts for millionaires ahead of the lives of children.

