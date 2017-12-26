'Doctor Who' has emotional farewell for Capaldi and hello for Whittaker

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

"Doctor Who" got a new face during the annual Christmas Day special.

At the end of the episode, Peter Capaldi, who has played the role since 2013, regenerated as Jodie Whittaker, who previously starred in "Broadchurch."

The time has come. Let the regeneration begin... #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/wkSL3gm2Qv — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) December 25, 2017

A heartfelt goodbye

Die-hard "Doctor Who" fans were moved by Capaldi's departing speech.

As Twelve lets go… Words to hold onto. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/YMco9iY9ay — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) December 25, 2017

The Doctor's final speech is what the show is all about. Thank you Peter, you really knocked it out of the park on that one :') #DoctorWho — Christmassad (@Doctor_Whodunit) December 25, 2017

just got around to watching the new doctor who. FINAL TEN MINUTES WERE HEART WRENCHING. BEST REGENERATION SCENE SINCE 2010. EXTRAORDINARY. — Ewan McIntosh (@Ewan_McIntosh) December 25, 2017

A groundbreaking hello

Whittaker is the 13th Doctor and the first woman. When she was appointed, Whittaker told fans not to be "scared" by her gender, according to BBC News .

"It's more than an honour to play the Doctor. It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can't wait," she added.

The fact the Thirteenth Doctor's first words had NOTHING to do with their new gender greatly pleases me. It would have been easy to do a cheap joke to get a laugh and make Jodie 'likeable', but the 'Oh brilliant!' cemented it enough #DoctorWho — GallifreyArchive (@GallifreyRchive) December 25, 2017