Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

WTAE's new Cozi TV channel will offer classic television programming

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 10:00 a.m.
WTAE's new Cozi TV channel will debut its classic television programming on Jan. 1 with a marathon of 'The Nanny,' a 1990s CBS sitcom with Fran Drescher and Charles Shaughnessy.
Google Images
WTAE's new Cozi TV channel will debut its classic television programming on Jan. 1 with a marathon of 'The Nanny,' a 1990s CBS sitcom with Fran Drescher and Charles Shaughnessy.

Updated 5 hours ago

Fans of classic television will have more viewing options when WTAE Channel 4 launches Cozi TV, a national network offering iconic television series, on Jan. 1.

Cozi TV will kick off on WTAE's digital subchannel – free, over-the-air channel 4.2 — with a marathon of the 1990s CBS sitcom, "The Nanny."

It will replace thisTV Pittsburgh, which has aired since 2009.

"We are very excited to offer Pittsburgh a new option in entertainment," WTAE President & General Manager Charles W. Wolfertz III said in a press release. "Cozi TV reaches across nearly every generation with shows like 'The Munsters,' 'Columbo,' 'Magnum PI' and 'Frazier.' We hope Pittsburghers will rediscover their favorites and find new shows to enjoy."

Other offerings will include the original "Will & Grace," "Little House on the Prairie" and "Murder, She Wrote." Additional information and programming lineups are available at cozitv.com .

Cozi TV will be available for antenna users on free, over-the-air channel 4.2, and to cable TV subscribers on Comcast channel 204/188, Verizon FIOS channel 461, Armstrong channel 90, Consolidated channel 15 and Atlantic Broadband channel 110.

Sports programming from the ACC Network will continue on WTAE 4.2.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.