WTAE's new Cozi TV channel will offer classic television programming

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fans of classic television will have more viewing options when WTAE Channel 4 launches Cozi TV, a national network offering iconic television series, on Jan. 1.

Cozi TV will kick off on WTAE's digital subchannel – free, over-the-air channel 4.2 — with a marathon of the 1990s CBS sitcom, "The Nanny."

It will replace thisTV Pittsburgh, which has aired since 2009.

"We are very excited to offer Pittsburgh a new option in entertainment," WTAE President & General Manager Charles W. Wolfertz III said in a press release. "Cozi TV reaches across nearly every generation with shows like 'The Munsters,' 'Columbo,' 'Magnum PI' and 'Frazier.' We hope Pittsburghers will rediscover their favorites and find new shows to enjoy."

Other offerings will include the original "Will & Grace," "Little House on the Prairie" and "Murder, She Wrote." Additional information and programming lineups are available at cozitv.com .

Cozi TV will be available for antenna users on free, over-the-air channel 4.2, and to cable TV subscribers on Comcast channel 204/188, Verizon FIOS channel 461, Armstrong channel 90, Consolidated channel 15 and Atlantic Broadband channel 110.

Sports programming from the ACC Network will continue on WTAE 4.2.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.