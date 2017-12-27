Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

'Mad About You' could be the next classic TV sitcom to get a reboot

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 10:30 a.m.
Original stars Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser are reportedly in talks about a reboot of the 1990s NBC series 'Mad About You,' tvline.com reports.
Google Images
Original stars Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser are reportedly in talks about a reboot of the 1990s NBC series 'Mad About You,' tvline.com reports.

Updated 4 hours ago

The rumored "Mad About You" revival is moving closer to becoming confirmed, according to tvline.com .

TVLine says that multiple sources report that Sony, which produced the popular 1990s NBC sitcom, has begun informal talks with original stars Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt about bringing the series back for a limited run.

Reiser, who co-created the series with Danny Jacobson, is said to be leading the charge to resurrect the show.

Reports are that new episodes are likely to revolve around lead characters Paul and Jamie grappling with empty-nest syndrome after now-17-year-old daughter Mabel leaves for college.

The TVLine report said that NBC is not currently involved in discussions about the revival. A Sony representative declined to comment.

Earlier this fall, Reiser commented abut the show's possible return while doing press for his role in the second season of "Stranger Things."

"If we can find the story to tell, and anybody's interested, I'd be open to it," he told People magazine. "To me, it's interesting when I see my kids are growing and leaving the house. It's like, 'Oh.' It's like that moment when you get married. It's like we're in a new world that we don't know the rules of."

Reiser said at the time that he had long been opposed to the idea of a revival, partly because the original series — which wrapped its seven-season run in 1999 — concluded with a flash-forward set 22 years into the future.

"Our thinking at the time was, 'Let's make sure we never get tempted to come back — let's tell them what happens,'" he noted.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.