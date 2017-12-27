'Mad About You' could be the next classic TV sitcom to get a reboot

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The rumored "Mad About You" revival is moving closer to becoming confirmed, according to tvline.com .

TVLine says that multiple sources report that Sony, which produced the popular 1990s NBC sitcom, has begun informal talks with original stars Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt about bringing the series back for a limited run.

Reiser, who co-created the series with Danny Jacobson, is said to be leading the charge to resurrect the show.

Reports are that new episodes are likely to revolve around lead characters Paul and Jamie grappling with empty-nest syndrome after now-17-year-old daughter Mabel leaves for college.

The TVLine report said that NBC is not currently involved in discussions about the revival. A Sony representative declined to comment.

Earlier this fall, Reiser commented abut the show's possible return while doing press for his role in the second season of "Stranger Things."

"If we can find the story to tell, and anybody's interested, I'd be open to it," he told People magazine. "To me, it's interesting when I see my kids are growing and leaving the house. It's like, 'Oh.' It's like that moment when you get married. It's like we're in a new world that we don't know the rules of."

Reiser said at the time that he had long been opposed to the idea of a revival, partly because the original series — which wrapped its seven-season run in 1999 — concluded with a flash-forward set 22 years into the future.

"Our thinking at the time was, 'Let's make sure we never get tempted to come back — let's tell them what happens,'" he noted.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.