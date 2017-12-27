Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

HGTV's 'Restored by the Fords' will show Pittsburgh siblings' skills

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 11:36 a.m.
Siblings Leanne and Steve Ford will renovate Pittsburgh-area homes on 'Restored by the Fords,' debuting Jan. 2 on HGTV.
HGTV.COM
Siblings Leanne and Steve Ford will renovate Pittsburgh-area homes on 'Restored by the Fords,' debuting Jan. 2 on HGTV.

Updated 3 hours ago

A Pittsburgh sister and brother will show off their home improvement skills on "Restored by the Fords," debuting at 10 p.m. Jan. 2 on HGTV.

Designer Leann Ford and contractor Steve Ford have made restoring unusual or unconventional Pittsburgh-area homes their specialty.

The first episode, "Building Character," will show the Fords helping a young couple with two kids to reconfigure the floor plan of their small house to make more space. The challenge includes fitting a new bathroom, master bedroom and kitchen into the couple's budget.

The idea for the show evolved after Leanne, a former stylist and a creative director in the fashion industry in New York City and Los Angeles, bought her first home — a historic schoolhouse untouched since the 1960s. Wanting to modernize the structure but maintain its original charm, Leann couldn't find a contractor who shared her vision. So she turned to her older brother.

Steve wasn't a full-time contractor at the time, but he had worked seasonal construction jobs since high school to support interests like skiing, snowboarding and rafting. In fact, Steve's Surf Pittsburgh initiative teaches people to wake surf on the Ohio, Monongahela and Allegheny rivers.

When work on the schoolhouse was finished, Leanne and Steve started getting requests from friends to work on their houses. One job led to another, and soon the Fords made home design their primary gig.

The network aired a pilot for the series, produced by High Noon Entertainment, in December 2016. Based on its performance, HGTV ordered the show to series, with the first season consisting of eight episodes.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.