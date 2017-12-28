WQED and EQT invite young authors to enter writing contest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WQED has announced its annual PBS Kids Writers Contest , open to students in kindergarten through fifth grade in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New Jersey.

Designed to promote the advancement of children's literacy skills through hands-on, active learning, the contest is partnering this year with West Virginia Public Broadcasting (WVPB); WPSU, serving central Pennsylvania; and PBS 39 (WLVT), serving eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey.

The EQT Foundation provides local financial support for the project.

“The EQT Foundation, the charitable division of EQT Corporation, has been a long-time supporter of the PBS Kids Writers Contest. We continue to be amazed with the creativity, detail, and imagination children put into their stories,” says Ellen Rossi, EQT Foundation manager, in a release.

“The growth of the program is helping to encourage students throughout Pennsylvania and West Virginia to explore the world of reading in a whole new way,” Rossi says.

“WQED is thrilled to continue our tradition of encouraging children to build literacy skills by supporting our local schools and teachers. WQED provides fun, hands-on literacy resources to engage children while getting them excited to explore their imaginations through creative writing,” says Gina Masciola, WQED writers contest manager, in a release.

Beginning Jan. 3 through March 31, children in western, central, and eastern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and western New Jersey can submit their entries at writeonkids.org . WQED will select local winners and award prizes, including the opportunity to record their winning story, and kids and families will be invited to a winners' celebration at the WQED studio. All finalists, past and present, are broadcast on iQKidsRadio.org. Winners in 2018 will be broadcast next year on Saturday Light Brigade.

Previous winning entries, along with story ideas and activity sheets, are available on the contest website to inspire children.

Details: www.writeonkids.org.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.