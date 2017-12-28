Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Halle Berry, Carol Burnett among Golden Globe presenters

The Associated Press | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 1:39 p.m.
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2017 file photo, Gal Gadot, a cast member in 'Justice League,' poses at the premiere of the film at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Gadot, Halle Berry and Chris Hemsworth were among the first presenters announced, Thursday, Dec. 28 for next month's Golden Globe Awards. The 75th Golden Globe ceremony will air Jan. 7, 2018. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2017 file photo, Gal Gadot, a cast member in 'Justice League,' poses at the premiere of the film at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Gadot, Halle Berry and Chris Hemsworth were among the first presenters announced, Thursday, Dec. 28 for next month’s Golden Globe Awards. The 75th Golden Globe ceremony will air Jan. 7, 2018. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this July 20, 2017 photo, Halle Berry attends the 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' press line on day 1 of Comic-Con International in San Diego. Berry, Gal Gadot and Chris Hemsworth were among the first presenters announced, Thursday, Dec. 28 for next month's Golden Globe Awards. The 75th Golden Globe ceremony will air Jan. 7, 2018. (Photo by Al Powers/Invision/AP, File)
Powers Imagery/Invision/AP
FILE - In this July 20, 2017 photo, Halle Berry attends the 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' press line on day 1 of Comic-Con International in San Diego. Berry, Gal Gadot and Chris Hemsworth were among the first presenters announced, Thursday, Dec. 28 for next month’s Golden Globe Awards. The 75th Golden Globe ceremony will air Jan. 7, 2018. (Photo by Al Powers/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, Chris Hemsworth arrives at the world premiere of 'Thor: Ragnarok' at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Hemworth, Halle Berry and Gal Gadot were among the first presenters announced, Thursday, Dec. 28 for next month's Golden Globe Awards. The 75th Golden Globe ceremony will air Jan. 7, 2018. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, Chris Hemsworth arrives at the world premiere of 'Thor: Ragnarok' at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Hemworth, Halle Berry and Gal Gadot were among the first presenters announced, Thursday, Dec. 28 for next month’s Golden Globe Awards. The 75th Golden Globe ceremony will air Jan. 7, 2018. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Halle Berry, Gal Gadot and Chris Hemsworth are among the first presenters announced for next month's Golden Globe Awards.

Other presenters announced Thursday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association include Carol Burnett, Shirley MacLaine, Hugh Grant, Kerry Washington, Emma Watson, Ricky Martin, Sarah Jessica Parker, Seth Rogan and Sharon Stone.

Oprah Winfrey also will be on hand, but she's accepting a trophy. She was previously announced as the recipient of the association's annual Cecil B. DeMille Award, which recognizes an outstanding contributor to entertainment.

The 75th Golden Globe ceremony will air Jan. 7 on NBC, with Seth Meyers as host.

