Movies/TV

Best 2017 movie cars: Porsche, Alfa Romeo, BMW, Chrysler and ... Wartburg?

Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 3:27 p.m.
IMDB.COM
The Chevelle SS that Keanu Reeves drives in 'John Wick: Chapter 2' is one of the best movie cars of 2017, according to jalopnik.com.

As 2017 winds down, it's time for the movie "bests" to start rolling in. Best actors. Best director. Best soundtrack.

But did anyone ever rate the best cars in movies? Jalopnik.com did.

Here are writer Justin T. Westbrook's picks of his favorite cars in movies that came out in the past year.

\

John Wick: Chapter 2

Here's Westbrook's description of the opening scene: "The first fifteen or so minutes are solely focused on Wick killing people in a Chevelle SS in order to get his 1969 Mustang Mach 1 from the first movie back, as one does, and then he kills more people in that."

Logan

This movie finds the aging Wolverine of the X-Men series living off the grid in 2029. When a group of scientists and cyborg mercenaries come after Wolverine and his friends, they attempt to escape in a Chrysler 300 limousine.

The Fate of the Furious

Gritty fights, cheesy dialogue and fast-paced chase scenes featuring autonomous cars trying to kill people. Enough said.

Lowriders

A small movie set in the Mexican-American low-rider car culture of East L.A., in which a young graffiti artist paints murals on the hoods of said vehicles while dealing with daddy issues and an ex-con brother.

Baby Driver

The baby-faced Ansel Elgort maneuvers a red Subaru WRX as a getaway driver for a team of bank robbers. And, yes, his name really is Baby.

Atomic Blonde

Charlize Theron as a cold-blooded spy in 1989 Berlin, along with a Porsche 911, an Alfa Romeo, a BMW, a Volkswagen Passat and a bunch of boxy East German cars called Wartburgs.

Logan Lucky

Westbrook calls it "'Ocean's 11' but rednecks and NASCAR." Channing Tatum attempts to rob the Charlotte Motor Speedway during the Coca Cola 600, with advice from the incarcerated, incongruously cast Daniel Craig, sporting perhaps the worst Southern accent ever.

Blade Runner 2049

Flying cars! And they're Peugots!

Overdrive

High-stakes international car thieves get caught stealing a Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic from a powerful drug lord, and negotiate a deal to steal a rival's multi-million-dollar Ferrari 250 GTO.

Wheelman

The Netflix original takes place mostly inside of cars, including a black BMW E46-generation 3 Series and a 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS. Just out of prison, the title character drives around trying to figure out who double-crossed him on his latest job.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

