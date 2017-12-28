Best 2017 movie cars: Porsche, Alfa Romeo, BMW, Chrysler and ... Wartburg?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As 2017 winds down, it's time for the movie "bests" to start rolling in. Best actors. Best director. Best soundtrack.

But did anyone ever rate the best cars in movies? Jalopnik.com did.

Here are writer Justin T. Westbrook's picks of his favorite cars in movies that came out in the past year.

The best cars in movies in 2017 https://t.co/rxGS2beuqL pic.twitter.com/ZlVt5BRstd — Jalopnik (@Jalopnik) December 28, 2017

John Wick: Chapter 2

Here's Westbrook's description of the opening scene: "The first fifteen or so minutes are solely focused on Wick killing people in a Chevelle SS in order to get his 1969 Mustang Mach 1 from the first movie back, as one does, and then he kills more people in that."

The 17 Best Action Movies of 2017 John Wick 2 We're once again treated to gun-fu and a crunch/crash-filled car chase, but it's all elevated even more through some of the most gorgeous cinematography & production design you're likely to find in the genre https://t.co/dN9Nhlbf8p pic.twitter.com/fjsrVbfW2n — Kat (@Keanuital) December 19, 2017

Logan

This movie finds the aging Wolverine of the X-Men series living off the grid in 2029. When a group of scientists and cyborg mercenaries come after Wolverine and his friends, they attempt to escape in a Chrysler 300 limousine.

The Fate of the Furious

Gritty fights, cheesy dialogue and fast-paced chase scenes featuring autonomous cars trying to kill people. Enough said.

Fate Of The Furious Cars Go At It In Forza 7 World's Greatest Drag Race https://t.co/DIt2DvHRVh pic.twitter.com/MloxxO9FjZ — Oleksandr Tykhonenko (@tykhonenko) October 5, 2017

Lowriders

A small movie set in the Mexican-American low-rider car culture of East L.A., in which a young graffiti artist paints murals on the hoods of said vehicles while dealing with daddy issues and an ex-con brother.

Meet the man who cast all the cars in the new movie 'Lowriders' https://t.co/0spdSC8YEs pic.twitter.com/xj9EbaKOnt — Splinter (@splinter_news) May 13, 2017

Baby Driver

The baby-faced Ansel Elgort maneuvers a red Subaru WRX as a getaway driver for a team of bank robbers. And, yes, his name really is Baby.

Me: Lets watch Baby DriverSister: that sounds dumb what is it even about?Me: a guy who drives getaway carsHer: Well is he a baby? — Kariss-mas (@Karissa14_1D) December 24, 2017

Atomic Blonde

Charlize Theron as a cold-blooded spy in 1989 Berlin, along with a Porsche 911, an Alfa Romeo, a BMW, a Volkswagen Passat and a bunch of boxy East German cars called Wartburgs.

Is the #AtomicBlonde car fight scene the best car fight scene in an action movie? — Bailey, massive Holdo trash (@BaileyGrey789) December 4, 2017

Logan Lucky

Westbrook calls it "'Ocean's 11' but rednecks and NASCAR." Channing Tatum attempts to rob the Charlotte Motor Speedway during the Coca Cola 600, with advice from the incarcerated, incongruously cast Daniel Craig, sporting perhaps the worst Southern accent ever.

Adam Driver throwing a brick & molotov cocktail at Seth MacFarlane's car in LOGAN LUCKY is one of this year's cinematic highlights pic.twitter.com/dngY2FLjHg — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) December 28, 2017

Blade Runner 2049

Flying cars! And they're Peugots!

In Blade Runner 2049's nightmare future we'll at least have French cars again. https://t.co/sNU9t6Cbzv pic.twitter.com/tvy1JdQBc8 — io9 (@io9) October 8, 2017

Overdrive

High-stakes international car thieves get caught stealing a Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic from a powerful drug lord, and negotiate a deal to steal a rival's multi-million-dollar Ferrari 250 GTO.

The new Scott Eastwood movie Overdrive has hot cars, but the details can make you crazy. #Overdrive #MovieReview https://t.co/T9kdF1WGvY pic.twitter.com/4KyItNEYTQ — MotorHead Mama (@MotorHeadMama) October 6, 2017

Wheelman

The Netflix original takes place mostly inside of cars, including a black BMW E46-generation 3 Series and a 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS. Just out of prison, the title character drives around trying to figure out who double-crossed him on his latest job.

Netflix's Wheelman is an intriguing experiment and the cars are great https://t.co/jn7rWZfqM1 pic.twitter.com/6amxTP7aBZ — Jalopnik (@Jalopnik) November 24, 2017

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.