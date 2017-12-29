Pittsburgh casting company plans audition, acting workshops
A popular television and stage actor and a former Los Angeles casting associate will offer workshops in the new year at the Donna Belajac Actors Studio, 109 Market St., Pittsburgh.
Lindsay Zappala will offer "Intro to On-Camera Auditioning," an overview of the skills and techniques needed to successfully audition for on-camera work, from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 20.
Cotter Smith, most recently known for his television work on the Netflix show "Mindhunter" and the FX program "The Americans," will lead "Active Analysis Scene Study Workshop," using the little-known late-period Stanislavsky technique called Active Analysis.
I just started watching Mind Hunter on Netflix and what a wonderful surprise seeing Cotter Smith in it! https://t.co/Ct9lldZkA9 pic.twitter.com/hLVpJ4uN1D— Patrick Holland (@trickholland) November 25, 2017
Smith also previously was an acting instructor at The New School for Drama in New York for several years.
Sessions will be available from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 27 and from 2-7 p.m. Feb. 11.
Details: donnabelajaccasting.com
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.