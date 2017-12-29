Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Pittsburgh casting company plans audition, acting workshops

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, 2:48 p.m.
Actor Cotter Smith is shown with his wife, Heidi Mueller, in this photo taken after his stage performance in 'Dreams of Flying Dreams of Falling' in 2011.

A popular television and stage actor and a former Los Angeles casting associate will offer workshops in the new year at the Donna Belajac Actors Studio, 109 Market St., Pittsburgh.

Lindsay Zappala will offer "Intro to On-Camera Auditioning," an overview of the skills and techniques needed to successfully audition for on-camera work, from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 20.

Cotter Smith, most recently known for his television work on the Netflix show "Mindhunter" and the FX program "The Americans," will lead "Active Analysis Scene Study Workshop," using the little-known late-period Stanislavsky technique called Active Analysis.

Smith also previously was an acting instructor at The New School for Drama in New York for several years.

Sessions will be available from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 27 and from 2-7 p.m. Feb. 11.

Details: donnabelajaccasting.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

