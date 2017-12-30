Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

These movies, shows are coming to Netflix in January

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, 12:39 p.m.
Netflix

Updated 1 hour ago

Netflix has released a video showcasing all the new films and TV shows that will become available to watch in January. Some are fresh Netflix originals and some are classics.

Here's the complete list:

Jan. 1

"10,000 B.C."

"30 Days of Night"

"Age Of Shadows"

"AlphaGo"

"America's Sweethearts"

"Apollo 13"

"Batman"

"Batman & Robin"

"Batman Begins"

"Batman Forever"

"Batman Returns"

"Breakfast at Tiffany's"

"Bring It On"

"Bring It On Again"

"Bring It On: All or Nothing"

"Bring It On: Fight to the Finish"

"Bring It On: In It to Win It"

"Caddyshack"

"Chef & My Fridge: 2017"

"Defiance"

"Definitely, Maybe"

"Eastsiders" Season 3

"Furry Vengeance"

"Glacé" Season 1 (Netflix original)

"How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days"

"Justin Bieber: Never Say Never"

"King Kong"

"Lethal Weapon"

"Lethal Weapon 2"

"Lethal Weapon 3"

"Lethal Weapon 4"

"License to Wed"

"Like Water for Chocolate"

"Love Actually"

"Lovesick" Season 3 (Netflix original)

"Maddman: The Steve Madden Story"

"Marie Antoinette"

"Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World"

"Midnight in Paris"

"Monsters vs. Aliens"

"National Treasure"

"Sharknado 5: Global Swarming"

"Stardust"

"Strictly Ballroom"

"The Dukes of Hazzard"

"The Exorcism of Emily Rose"

"The First Time"

"The Godfather"

"The Godfather: Part II"

"The Godfather: Part III"

"The Italian Job"

"The Lovely Bones"

"The Shawshank Redemption"

"The Truman Show"

"The Vault"

"Training Day"

"Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable"

"Troy"

"Wedding Crashers"

"Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory"

Jan. 2

"Mustang Island"

"Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"

"Rent"

Jan. 5

"Before I Wake" (Netflix original)

"Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" (Netflix original)

"DEVILMAN crybaby" Season 1 (Netflix original)

"Rotten" (Netflix original)

Jan. 6

"Episodes" Seasons 1-5

Jan. 8

"The Conjuring"

Jan. 10

"47 Meters Down"

"Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up" (Netflix original)

"Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie"

"In The Deep"

Jan. 12

"Colony" Season 2

"Disjointed" Part 2 (Netflix original)

"Somebody Feed Phil" (Netflix original)

"The Man Who Would Be Polka King"

"The Polka King" (Netflix original)

"Tom Segura: Disgraceful" (Netflix original)

Jan. 14

"Wild Hogs"

Jan. 15

"2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold"

"Rehenes"

"Unrest"

Jan. 16

"Dallas Buyers Club"

"Katt Williams: Great America" (Netflix original)

"Rita" Season 4

Jan. 17

"Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show" (Netflix original)

"Friday Night Tykes" Season 4

Jan. 18

"Bad Day for the Cut"

"Tiempos de guerra" Season 1 (Netflix original)

Jan. 19

"Drug Lords" Season 1 (Netflix original)

"Grace and Frankie" Season 4 (Netflix original)

"The Open House" (Netflix original)

"Trolls: The Beat Goes On!" Season 1 (Netflix original)

Jan. 23

"Todd Glass: Act Happy" (Netflix original)

Jan. 24

"Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así" (Netflix original)

Jan. 25

"Acts of Vengeance"

Jan. 26

"A Futile and Stupid Gesture" (Netflix original)

"Dirty Money" (Netflix original)

"Llama Llama" Season 1 (Netflix original)

"One Day at a Time" Season 2 (Netflix original)

"Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich" (Netflix original)

"The Adventures of Puss in Boots" Season 6 (Netflix original)

"Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar" (Netflix original)

Jan. 28

"El Ministerio del Tiempo" Seasons 1-2

"El Ministerio del Tiempo Season 3 (Netflix original)

Jan. 29

"The Force"

Jan. 30

"Babylon Berlin" Seasons 1-2 (Netflix original)

"Death Race: Beyond Anarchy"

"Retribution" Season 1 (Netflix original)

Jan. 31

"Disney·Pixar Cars 3"

Going away

These are leaving January 1 so catch them today:

