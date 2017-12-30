These movies, shows are coming to Netflix in January
Netflix has released a video showcasing all the new films and TV shows that will become available to watch in January. Some are fresh Netflix originals and some are classics.
Here's the complete list:
Jan. 1
"10,000 B.C."
"30 Days of Night"
"Age Of Shadows"
"AlphaGo"
"America's Sweethearts"
"Apollo 13"
"Batman"
"Batman & Robin"
"Batman Begins"
"Batman Forever"
"Batman Returns"
"Breakfast at Tiffany's"
"Bring It On"
"Bring It On Again"
"Bring It On: All or Nothing"
"Bring It On: Fight to the Finish"
"Bring It On: In It to Win It"
"Caddyshack"
"Chef & My Fridge: 2017"
"Defiance"
"Definitely, Maybe"
"Eastsiders" Season 3
"Furry Vengeance"
"Glacé" Season 1 (Netflix original)
"How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days"
"Justin Bieber: Never Say Never"
"King Kong"
"Lethal Weapon"
"Lethal Weapon 2"
"Lethal Weapon 3"
"Lethal Weapon 4"
"License to Wed"
"Like Water for Chocolate"
"Love Actually"
"Lovesick" Season 3 (Netflix original)
"Maddman: The Steve Madden Story"
"Marie Antoinette"
"Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World"
"Midnight in Paris"
"Monsters vs. Aliens"
"National Treasure"
"Sharknado 5: Global Swarming"
"Stardust"
"Strictly Ballroom"
"The Dukes of Hazzard"
"The Exorcism of Emily Rose"
"The First Time"
"The Godfather"
"The Godfather: Part II"
"The Godfather: Part III"
"The Italian Job"
"The Lovely Bones"
"The Shawshank Redemption"
"The Truman Show"
"The Vault"
"Training Day"
"Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable"
"Troy"
"Wedding Crashers"
"Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory"
Jan. 2
"Mustang Island"
"Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"
"Rent"
Jan. 5
"Before I Wake" (Netflix original)
"Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" (Netflix original)
"DEVILMAN crybaby" Season 1 (Netflix original)
"Rotten" (Netflix original)
Jan. 6
"Episodes" Seasons 1-5
Jan. 8
"The Conjuring"
Jan. 10
"47 Meters Down"
"Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up" (Netflix original)
"Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie"
"In The Deep"
Jan. 12
"Colony" Season 2
"Disjointed" Part 2 (Netflix original)
"Somebody Feed Phil" (Netflix original)
"The Man Who Would Be Polka King"
"The Polka King" (Netflix original)
"Tom Segura: Disgraceful" (Netflix original)
Jan. 14
"Wild Hogs"
Jan. 15
"2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold"
"Rehenes"
"Unrest"
Jan. 16
"Dallas Buyers Club"
"Katt Williams: Great America" (Netflix original)
"Rita" Season 4
Jan. 17
"Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show" (Netflix original)
"Friday Night Tykes" Season 4
Jan. 18
"Bad Day for the Cut"
"Tiempos de guerra" Season 1 (Netflix original)
Jan. 19
"Drug Lords" Season 1 (Netflix original)
"Grace and Frankie" Season 4 (Netflix original)
"The Open House" (Netflix original)
"Trolls: The Beat Goes On!" Season 1 (Netflix original)
Jan. 23
"Todd Glass: Act Happy" (Netflix original)
Jan. 24
"Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así" (Netflix original)
Jan. 25
"Acts of Vengeance"
Jan. 26
"A Futile and Stupid Gesture" (Netflix original)
"Dirty Money" (Netflix original)
"Llama Llama" Season 1 (Netflix original)
"One Day at a Time" Season 2 (Netflix original)
"Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich" (Netflix original)
"The Adventures of Puss in Boots" Season 6 (Netflix original)
"Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar" (Netflix original)
Jan. 28
"El Ministerio del Tiempo" Seasons 1-2
"El Ministerio del Tiempo Season 3 (Netflix original)
Jan. 29
"The Force"
Jan. 30
"Babylon Berlin" Seasons 1-2 (Netflix original)
"Death Race: Beyond Anarchy"
"Retribution" Season 1 (Netflix original)
Jan. 31
"Disney·Pixar Cars 3"
