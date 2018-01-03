Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Pittsburgh-area women place on opposite ends of first leg on 'The Amazing Race' season premiere

Kellie B. Gormly | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 11:12 p.m.
Kristi Leskinen (left) and Jen Hudak, X Games athletes, make their way to the starting line in Washington Square Park in New York City in the premiere of the 30th season of 'The Amazing Race,' which aired Jan. 3.
Kristi Leskinen (left) and Jen Hudak, X Games athletes, make their way to the starting line in Washington Square Park in New York City in the premiere of the 30th season of 'The Amazing Race,' which aired Jan. 3.
Dessie Mitcheson (left) and Kayla Fitzgerald (right), Ring Girls and Instagram Models, make their way to the starting line in Washington Square Park in New York City in the premiere of the 30th season of 'The Amazing Race,' which aired Jan. 3.
Dessie Mitcheson (left) and Kayla Fitzgerald (right), Ring Girls and Instagram Models, make their way to the starting line in Washington Square Park in New York City in the premiere of the 30th season of 'The Amazing Race,' which aired Jan. 3.

Updated 4 hours ago

It was a polarized premiere for the two Pittsburgh-area women competing on the 30th season of the CBS reality show "The Amazing Race," with one landing at the top and the other at the bottom.

One woman - Kristi Leskinen, a native of Hopwood, Fayette County – came in first at the end of Wednesday night's episode with her partner, Jen Hudak of Park City, Utah. Dessie Mitcheson, an Apollo native, came in last – but only by a few feet behind the second-to-last team – with her partner, Kayla Fitzgerald of Florida.

The episode started in New York City's Washington Square Park with the season's 11 racing pairs, who all are champions of competitive professions and include NBA all-stars and racecar drivers. The racers ran under the park's arch past a crowd of cheering onlookers, then hopped into the fountain to get their first racing clue in the water. There, the contestants discovered they were heading to Reykjavik, Iceland, and they went to JFK International Airport to catch a flight.

Once they arrived in Iceland, the contestants had the treacherous task of ziplining over a steep canyon and rushing water to grab the Iceland flag. Then, they rode buggies over a riverbed and searched for their next clues in ice blocks. When they reached Reykjavik, each contestant drank a glass of cod liver oil, then met with show host Phil Keoghan at a designated spot in town to learn their placement in the race.

Leskinen and Hudak, pro skiers who used to compete against each other, dominated from the beginning of the episode; they were in third place, then second and third. The pair talked about how they were the original pioneers of women's skiing.

"I didn't accept that girls didn't do it," Leskinen said in her interview, which aired earlier in the episode. "I was all about proving that wrong."

After learning they came in first place, Leskinen and Hudak – called #teamextreme - jumped, screamed and hugged. Leskinen said that this first stretch was, indeed, the first leg in an amazing race.

Mitcheson and Fitzgerald, both models who call themselves "Mitchfitz," started with boxer gloves, saying they were going to knock out the competition. Footage showed the team, called #theringgirls, driving around Iceland in their car, checking out a road map as they tried to navigate their way. When they approached the finish point, the young women ran neck-to-neck with the other remaining team. It came down to just a split second, Keoghan said, and only a few feet separated the last two teams.

Fitzgerald and Mitcheson took their loss in stride, embraced, and said that "The Amazing Race" was an amazing experience.

The show continues at 8 p.m. Jan. 10 on CBS.

Kellie B. Gormly is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.