New shows to look out for in early 2018

After a brief holiday break, Peak TV is back with a vengeance.

Along with the return of fall seasons, a handful of new shows will debut in early 2018, including a little something for everyone.

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Ryan Murphy has been on a hot streak recently, including “Feud” and “People vs. O.J. Simpson.” He next tackles the July 15, 1997, murder of fashion superstar Gianni Versace. The star-studded cast (Darren Cris, Penélope Cruz, Ricky Martin and Édgar Ramírez) is a Murphy staple at this point, but “Assassination” is bright and brilliant, loud and lascivious. It promises answers and even more questions packed into a tight nine episodes.

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace” premieres Jan. 17 on FX.

“Black Lightning”

The newest superhero show (if you can keep track at this point) finds Cress Williams (“Heart of Dixie”) as Jefferson Pierce, a high school principal who puts on Black Lightning's suit years after retiring to face an old enemy. While The CW is already packed with superpowers, Pierce stands apart in a network focused on younger viewers and actors.

“Black Lightning” premieres Jan. 16 on The CW.

“Good Girls”

The long-promised comedy, starring Retta, Mae Whitman and Christina Hendricks, follows a group of desperate suburban moms who rob a grocery store, only to find themselves in the middle of a crime ring. The plot is a little too specific if the writers don't branch out, but the chemistry of the leads is enough promise.

“Good Girls” premieres Feb. 26 on NBC.

“The Chi”

Lena Waithe made history as the first African-American woman to win an award for writing for a comedy series when she took home the 2016 Emmy for her “Master of None” episode “Thanksgiving.” Now she's back with an ensemble show about the South Side of Chicago, finding stories in the personalities that make up the community.

“The Chi” premiered Jan. 7 on Showtime.

“Waco”

Taylor Kitsch has stuck with the all-American boy role since “Friday Night Lights,” but there's usually a spin. This time, he's the leader of the Branch Davidian religious cult in Waco, Texas. The six-part miniseries covers the infamous 1994 standoff with federal law enforcement in a time when religious freedom and governmental power are even more precarious.

“Waco” premieres Jan. 24 on Paramount Network.