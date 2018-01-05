Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Who will win the Golden Globes? Critics pick top movie and TV choices

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 10:51 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

With the 75th Golden Globe Awards ceremony coming up on Jan. 7, pundits and prognosticators are ramping up their predictions on who will win big in this diamond anniversary year.

The star-studded event to honor the best in film and American television of 2017 will broadcast live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., beginning at p.m. EST on NBC.

Talk-show host Seth Meyers will be the emcee. Oprah Winfrey is the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award honoree.

Here's the buzz from Variety and Entertainment Weekly on predicted winners in top spots on the big screen:

Best Picture — Drama

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," "Call Me By Your Name," Dunkirk" and "The Post" are all in the running, but both Variety and EW say the momentum is with "The Shape of Water," Guillermo del Toro's other-worldly fantasy about the unlikely love between a cleaning lady and a mysterious fish-man held in a top-secret government laboratory in 1962 Baltimore where she works.

Best Picture – Comedy or Musical

"Get Out" stirred a lot of controversy just by being included in this category — while it had its comic moments, many critics said, its serious themes should have placed it in the drama field. Others in the running include "I, Tonya, "The Disaster Artist," "The Greatest Showman" and the predictive winner, Greta Gerwig's poignant coming-of-age story, "Lady Bird."

Best Actor — Drama

Actors drawing acclaim include Daniel Day-Lewis for "Phantom Thread," Tom Hanks for "The Post," Denzel Washington as "Roman J Israel, Esq" and Gary Oldman as the redoubtable Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour."

Variety calls this one for newcomer Timothée Chalamet in "Call Me by Your Name," while EW says its a wrap for Oldman.

Best Actress — Drama

Variety says movie critics are leaning toward "The Shape of Water" star Sally Hawkins, in a field that includes Jessica Chastain in "Molly's Game, "Frances McDormand in another critical favorite, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Meryl Streep in "The Post" and Michelle Williams in "All the Money in the World." EW says Streep should get the nod, if only for the chance to give another powerful acceptance speech.

Moving to television, here are front-runners from EW and Us Weekly :

Best Drama Series

"The Crown," "Stranger Things," This Is Us" and "Game of Thrones" are strong competitors, but both sources expect the strong sociopolitical message of Hulu's

"The Handmaid's Tale" to win the day.

Best Musical or Comedy Series

Competitors are "Black-ish," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Master of None," "SMILF" and the rebooted "Will & Grace. EW calls it for "Will & Grace" as "a master class on how to bring back a classic sitcom," while Us Weekly is pulling for Amazon's "Mrs. Maisel."

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

And the nominees are ... "Big Little Lies," "Fargo," "Feud: Bette and Joan," "The Sinner" and "Top of the Lake: China Girl." Both sources are praising "Bette and Joan," but acknowledging that HBO's powerhouse "Big Little Lies" looks like a shoo-in.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

Getty Images
Seth Meyers, host of NBC's 'Late Night With Seth Meyers,' will emcee the 75th Golden Globe Awards set for Jan. 7 on NBC.
