Who will win the Golden Globes? Critics pick top movie and TV choices

With the 75th Golden Globe Awards ceremony coming up on Jan. 7, pundits and prognosticators are ramping up their predictions on who will win big in this diamond anniversary year.

The star-studded event to honor the best in film and American television of 2017 will broadcast live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., beginning at p.m. EST on NBC.

Talk-show host Seth Meyers will be the emcee. Oprah Winfrey is the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award honoree.

Here's the buzz from Variety and Entertainment Weekly on predicted winners in top spots on the big screen:

Best Picture — Drama

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," "Call Me By Your Name," Dunkirk" and "The Post" are all in the running, but both Variety and EW say the momentum is with "The Shape of Water," Guillermo del Toro's other-worldly fantasy about the unlikely love between a cleaning lady and a mysterious fish-man held in a top-secret government laboratory in 1962 Baltimore where she works.

Odds to win Best Motion Picture Drama at the #GoldenGlobes The Shape of Water +180The Post +210Three Billboards +400Dunkirk +350Call Me By Your Name +900Odds via BovadaLV. — OddsShark (@OddsShark) January 2, 2018

Best Picture – Comedy or Musical

"Get Out" stirred a lot of controversy just by being included in this category — while it had its comic moments, many critics said, its serious themes should have placed it in the drama field. Others in the running include "I, Tonya, "The Disaster Artist," "The Greatest Showman" and the predictive winner, Greta Gerwig's poignant coming-of-age story, "Lady Bird."

Best Actor — Drama

Actors drawing acclaim include Daniel Day-Lewis for "Phantom Thread," Tom Hanks for "The Post," Denzel Washington as "Roman J Israel, Esq" and Gary Oldman as the redoubtable Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour."

Variety calls this one for newcomer Timothée Chalamet in "Call Me by Your Name," while EW says its a wrap for Oldman.

I will stuff timothée in my backpack and walk him from New York to California if that's what it takes for him to be at the Golden Globes — Abbée (@cinemapeaches) January 4, 2018

Best Actress — Drama

Variety says movie critics are leaning toward "The Shape of Water" star Sally Hawkins, in a field that includes Jessica Chastain in "Molly's Game, "Frances McDormand in another critical favorite, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Meryl Streep in "The Post" and Michelle Williams in "All the Money in the World." EW says Streep should get the nod, if only for the chance to give another powerful acceptance speech.

This will be me if Frances McDormand doesn't win best actress in a drama at the Golden Globes — pic.twitter.com/kvykOew4kj — Rachelle (@getlikerachelle) January 5, 2018

Moving to television, here are front-runners from EW and Us Weekly :

Best Drama Series

"The Crown," "Stranger Things," This Is Us" and "Game of Thrones" are strong competitors, but both sources expect the strong sociopolitical message of Hulu's

"The Handmaid's Tale" to win the day.

If SHAPE OF WATER, LADY BIRD, HANDMAID'S TALE and MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL sweep Best Pic and Best TV series at the #GoldenGlobes , what kind of record would that set for female-driven content at the Globes? pic.twitter.com/vUFhIWjua3 — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) December 24, 2017

Best Musical or Comedy Series

Competitors are "Black-ish," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Master of None," "SMILF" and the rebooted "Will & Grace. EW calls it for "Will & Grace" as "a master class on how to bring back a classic sitcom," while Us Weekly is pulling for Amazon's "Mrs. Maisel."

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Deserves All the Golden Globes (and Emmys) — Here's Why https://t.co/16A1WVFLz2 pic.twitter.com/Mi941h0izk — Mix 97.7 FM (@mix977hv) January 4, 2018

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

And the nominees are ... "Big Little Lies," "Fargo," "Feud: Bette and Joan," "The Sinner" and "Top of the Lake: China Girl." Both sources are praising "Bette and Joan," but acknowledging that HBO's powerhouse "Big Little Lies" looks like a shoo-in.

finished big little lies for the 4th time and I did it again, yes. I cried again. And I'm not ashamed of it. can't wait for the #GoldenGlobes now pic.twitter.com/WV5Y6Mac1P — densi (@littleliesstan) January 4, 2018

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.