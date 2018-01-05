Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

HBO confirms 'Game of Thrones' delayed until 2019

Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) converse within the Great Pyramid of Meereen in the Season 6 finale.
Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO
Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) converse within the Great Pyramid of Meereen in the Season 6 finale.

Updated 6 hours ago

Winter is coming, my foot.

Adding insult to injury for the millions dealing with fallout from the non-fictional season, HBO chose Thursday to confirm, in a terse announcement, that the final, six-episode season of "Game of Thrones" wouldn't show up on any of our screens until 2019.

"Your readers may be interested to know," began the premium cable network's statement about the delay in our learning the identity of the man or woman who ends up on the Iron Throne.

It gave no reason for the delay, but actress Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, had told Variety in an interview published last month that the show wouldn't be back until 2019.

Fans are not happy.

