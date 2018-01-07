Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Seth Meyers mixes harassment jokes into Golden Globes opener

Wire Reports | Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, 9:15 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Seth Meyers has opened the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards with jokes about the sexual misconduct scandal, saying it's the first time in three months that it won't be terrifying for male actors to have their names read out loud.

Meyers started his monologue by saying, "Good evening ladies and remaining gentlemen!"

He also jabbed disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein who has been accused by dozens of women of sexual harassment and abuse. Meyers noted that Weinstein isn't present for Sunday's ceremony, but said that he'll be back in 20 years — when he'll be the "first person ever booed during the In Memorium" segment.

"Harvey Weinstein isn't here tonight because, well, I heard rumors that he's crazy and difficult to work with," said Meyers. "Don't worry, he'll back in 20 years. He'll be the first person to ever boo during the In Memoriam."

The joke was met with some groans in the ballroom.

"For the male nominees in the room tonight, this is the first time in three months it won't be terrifying to hear your name read out loud," said Meyers.

Meyers mixed his comments about the sexual misconduct scandal with jokes about the nominees and a few barbs directed at President Trump.

