Movies/TV

Fashion highlights from the sea of black at Golden Globes

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 6:33 a.m.
Catherine Zeta-Jones arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Justin Timberlake, left, and Jessica Biel arrive at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Meryl Streep, left, and Ai-jen Poo arrive at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Susan Kelechi Watson arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Dakota Johnson arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Dakota Johnson arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Chris Sullivan wears black nail polish as he arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Chris Sullivan arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Daniel Kaluuya arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
HFPA President Meher Tatna arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
This image released by NBC shows presenters Kelly Clarkson, left, and Keith Urban at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
This image released by NBC shows presenters Emma Stone, left, and Shirley MacLaine at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017 file photo, Oprah Winfrey arrives for the David Foster Foundation 30th Anniversary Miracle Gala and Concert, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Winfrey will be the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award at January’s Golden Globes. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Allison Janney poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for 'I, Tonya' at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
The cast and crew of 'The Handmaid's Tale' pose in the press room with the award for best television series - drama at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Tarana Burke, left, and Michelle Williams arrive at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Halle Berry, from left, Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria arrive at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
This image released by NBC shows Nicole Kidman accepting the award for best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for TV for her role in 'Big Little Lies,' at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
This image released by NBC shows presenters Kerry Washington, left, and Garrett Hedlund at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
Alfred Molina arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Amy Poehler, left, and Saru Jayaraman arrive at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Alison Brie, left, and Dave Franco arrive at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Issa Rae attends the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Alicia Vikander arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Angelina Jolie arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Diane Kruger poses in the press room at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Octavia Spencer, left, and Jessica Chastain arrive at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Saoirse Ronan arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Margot Robbie arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Margot Robbie arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

With sweetheart necklines and high slits, sheer lace and sparkly details, Hollywood women with men on their side turned the Golden Globes red carpet into a parade of fashion black in a protest with a clear message for sexual harassers: Time's Up.

More than 300 women in the entertainment industry banded together recently to found a reform initiative of that name in solidarity with the “Me Too” movement that exploded after the fall of Harvey Weinstein and dozens of other men accused of sexual misconduct.

Barely a walker Sunday in Los Angeles wore another color — and all major stars went for it as stylists and designers worked to meet the demand for dresses in that color. While black, of course, has been worn before on red carpets, here are five standout looks from the evening of noir:

JESSICA BIEL: Hubby Justin Timberlake in all black, Biel wore a Dior Haute Couture dress with a nude pleated tulle ball gown and a black velvet moon embellishment. In her ears were 1950s diamond earrings from Bulgari in a bow design.

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES: She stunned in huge emerald earrings and a sheer, long-sleeve couture body hugger from Zuhair Murad. It was an A-line cut and plunged at the neck with lace, shimmering applique and velvet detailing.

SUSAN KELECHI WATSON: Her “This is Us” husband, played by Sterling K. Brown, won a Golden Globe. Kelechi won Twitter in a deep low-cut trouser set from Monsoori. It sparkled in the night's top color.

KENDALL JENNER: Making her Golden Globes red carpet debut because, why? We're not sure, but she went big. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” klan member went big and was nearly swallowed up in a shaggy, strapless Giambattista Valli strapless dress that was high in front and way long in back. Her dark hair was bobbed and tousled.

DAKOTA JOHNSON: She and others donning the night's color of solidarity combined black with sparkle. She was a presenter and wore a Gucci look of organza and velvet with an inky, deep-sea texture. It had thin straps with a crystal buckle at the waist and a statement silver bow design in crystals at the back. Her accessories were minimal, a couple of bracelets and elegant Nirav Modi drop diamond earrings.

And the men? They represented.

Chris Sullivan from “This is Us” showed off black nail polish. Daniel Kaluuya of “Get Out” wore a tux from Gucci with a Time's Up pin on his lapel. Caleb McLaughlin, one of the “Stranger Things” kids, was in Ports 1961, black shirt and all. Common went with a black shirt, bow tie and tux as well.

Those not in black included Meher Tatna, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and hosts of the Golden Globes. She chose a bright red embellished dress and overcoat, telling The Associated Press ahead of the awards presentation that the Time's Up moment “has given a voice to women that need to speak up and HFPA is 60 percent women, you know, and we are all on board, all supportive.”

And why no black? It was “because my gown was made a couple months ago and also it's a cultural thing. I'm from India and for a special celebration we don't wear the color of mourning. My mother would be appalled!”

While the dominance of black was unprecedented, the color is not a red carpet newbie by any stretch.

Emma Stone, among those in black Sunday, wore the color to the 2015 Golden Globes, a stunning trouser look with a studded silver top and a black back bow and train. Nicole Kidman has worn the color to the Globes several times, including a lace column gown with a high slit and a little black choker in 2002, offering a rock vibe from Yves Saint Laurent.

Halle Berry, a presenter this time around, wore a bustier look with an elegant sheer affect below the waist in 2011.

