Movies/TV

Blanca Blanco's red dress takes heat amid Golden Globes all-black dress code

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 10:18 a.m.
Blanca Blanco arrives at the HBO Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Updated 6 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — Nearly every star attending the Golden Globes wore black as a statement against sexual misconduct in Hollywood — so one red dress didn't blend in on the red carpet.

Actress Blanca Blanco ditched the black dress code for a red cut-out dress, and was getting heat on social media. Others said shaming her for her color choice is part of the problem.

Sunday night's black-clad demonstration was promoted by the recently formed Time's Up. It's an initiative of hundreds of women in the entertainment industry — including Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey — who have banded together to advocate for gender parity in executive ranks and provide legal aid for sexual harassment victims.

It wasn't clear if Blanco didn't get the memo or just decided to go her own way.

Blanco tweeted after the show "The issue is bigger than my dress color (hash)TIMESUP."

