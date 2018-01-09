Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

'American Idol' says it wants to get back to making stars

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 7:36 a.m.
Luke Bryan, from left, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie participate in the 'American Idol' panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Luke Bryan, from left, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie participate in the 'American Idol' panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Katy Perry participates in the 'American Idol' panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Katy Perry participates in the 'American Idol' panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Luke Bryan, from left, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie participate in the 'American Idol' panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Luke Bryan, from left, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie participate in the 'American Idol' panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Updated 8 hours ago

PASADENA, Calif. — “American Idol” wants to get back in the business of making stars.

The longtime talent show, which is being revived by ABC starting on March 11, faded in ratings and cultural significance over its last seasons on Fox before ending in 2016.

The memorable talents boosted by the show — Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Adam Lambert and the like — were all a part of the show's heyday a decade earlier.

Ryan Seacrest is back as host of “American Idol,” but it will have three new judges in Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. They said on Monday they see themselves as mentors and instructors.

Challenged at a news conference to name the three final winners of “American Idol,” none of the cast members or producers attempted it. Bryan acknowledged that was a weakness of the show's final years, and judges wanted to mold some memorable talent.

“We are wasting our time if we don't find another star,” Perry said.

Richie said he's been asked often to do instructional videos on making it in the music business and he always resisted, wondering how many people would be interested. But he realized he would be able to offer that advice as a judge on “American Idol.”

“A lot of our viewers will see themselves in some of these contestants,” Perry said. “They will relate and they will feel hope ... hopefully they can be inspired to achieve their own dreams.”

The judges said they saw themselves in the contestants because they were once there; Perry recalled the struggling days when frozen chicken nuggets from Trader Joe's was her regular dinner.

Seacrest said the show's format hasn't changed. He said the new judging panel is working well together — as opposed to stars circling in their own orbits — and that was an important goal in the reboot.

No one has necessarily emerged as a “bad cop” along the lines of Simon Cowell. Producers indicated that was an outdated view of the show. “I'm blunt but I can't be mean because I'm a woman,” Perry said.

Much like in the show's final years, it wouldn't focus on marginally talented contestants during tryouts so they would be humiliated on television, said Trish Kinane, the show's executive producer.

The show will air on Sunday and Monday nights for eight weeks, then wind down to just Sunday when a new season of “Dancing With the Stars” premieres. Then, “Idol” will have a two-night finale on May 20 and 21.

The reboot has caused some bad blood: Fox executives haven't been happy that the show is coming back so soon and said that toward the end, producers wouldn't work with them to reduce costs that would make the show more viable; producers at “American Idol” didn't want Fox to cancel it in the first place.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.