Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Olivia Munn brings 'powerful voice' to Jan. 11 Critics' Choice Awards

Josh Rottenberg | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 10:06 a.m.
Actress Olivia Munn will emcee the Critics' Choice Award, airing at 8 p.m. EST Jan. 11 on the CW.
Google Images
Actress Olivia Munn will emcee the Critics' Choice Award, airing at 8 p.m. EST Jan. 11 on the CW.

Updated 6 hours ago

Actress Olivia Munn will emcee the Critics' Choice Awards, according to the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

This year's ceremony will be held in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 11 and will air at 8 p.m. EST on the CW Network.

Munn, whose credits include "X-Men: Apocalypse" and the upcoming "Ocean's 8," has become one of the most prominent film-industry voices in the #MeToo movement since coming forward in November with accusations of sexual misconduct against director Brett Ratner.

Though the awards are primarily intended to honor the best of both film and television from the past year — "The Shape of Water" leads the film field with 14 nominations — one can likely expect Munn to take aim at the sexual harassment scandals that have roiled Hollywood in recent months.

"I'm thankful that we're in this moment where our voices actually matter," Munn, who helped announce the Screen Actors Guild Award nominations last month, told The Los Angeles Times in November. "But I don't feel like there's actually an awakening of consciousness in Hollywood."

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Olivia hosting this year's ceremony, and know that she will deliver an entertaining and sharp-witted evening to everyone in the room, and the viewers at home," Broadcast Film Critics Association President Joey Berlin said in a statement.

"Beyond her skills as an actress, Olivia's work as an activist within the industry gives her a powerful voice, making her the perfect candidate to lead this night honoring the best and brightest in film and television."

This year's Critics' Choice Awards will include a tribute to "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot, who will receive this year's #SeeHer Award recognizing efforts to change stereotypes of women in entertainment.

Last year's Critics' Choice Awards were hosted by comedian T.J. Miller, who has himself faced accusations of sexual misconduct in recent weeks.

Josh Rottenberg is a Tribune News Service writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.