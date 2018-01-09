'Dream Big' next up in Carnegie Science Center's Rangos Giant Cinema

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The next offering at the Rangos Giant Cinema in the Carnegie Science Center will be an award-winning documentary exploring the human ingenuity behind engineering marvels both large and small.

Beginning on Jan. 15, the theater will show MacGillivray Freeman's "Dream Big: Engineering Our World." In honor of Martin Luther King Day, tickets that day will be just $3.

The theater will have four showings per day of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" through Jan. 11.

"Some people in the community saw 'Dream Big' in the former Rangos Omnimax Theater, but since then, we've received a lot of requests to bring it back for those who didn't get a chance to see it the first time around," said cinema senior director Chad Hunter in a press releaswe. "Now families can enjoy the film at its very best in The Rangos Giant Cinema's new digital, 3-D format, which definitely elevates 'Dream Big's visual quality. It looks spectacular."

After Jan. 15, "Dream Big" will be accompanied by "Amazon Adventure 3-D," "Tiny Giants 3-D" and "Animalopolis."

The three films aim to appeal to animal lovers and nature enthusiasts of all ages, according to the press release, while "Animalopolis" is geared toward children ages 8 and under.

Also upcoming is a showing of "Monty Python's Holy Grail Sing-Along/Quotable Version" on March 2.

A monthly science fiction film series celebrating robots featured in the center's Robot Hall of Fame also is in the works, with information to be posted on the science center website in coming weeks.

"Since our opening, our visitors have expressed an interest in out-of-the-ordinary film experiences," Hunter said. "We will continue to show family-friendly, educational films Carnegie Science Center has long been known for sharing in the daytime, but we also intend to stay open in the evenings to show more Hollywood releases, as well as mixing in some cult classics and interactive events."

The Rangos features a 70-by-38-foot Certified Giant Screen, two Christie® laser-illuminated 4K laser digital projectors and a premium Dolby Atmos® surround sound system with 45 speakers.

The cinema is part of the center's expansion and renovation project which includes the PPG Science Pavilion, which will open in June 2018 and house a new suite of FedEx STEM learning labs with outdoor learning spaces, along with the Scaife Exhibit Gallery and a conference and event space called PointView Hall.

Details: 412-237-3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.