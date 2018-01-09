Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Gianni Versace's family slams new 'American Crime Story' season about his murder

New York Daily News | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 10:36 a.m.
From left, Darren Criss, Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramirez and Ricky Martin, cast members in 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,' pose together at a special screening of the television series at the ArcLight Hollywood on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
From left, Darren Criss, Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramirez and Ricky Martin, cast members in 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,' pose together at a special screening of the television series at the ArcLight Hollywood on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Updated 6 hours ago

The upcoming FX anthology series about the death of Gianni Versace should be viewed as a “work of fiction,” according to Versace's family.

The famed luxury designer's estate made it clear it did not approve or contribute to the highly anticipated new season of “American Crime Story,” which attempts to delve into Versace's murder in 1997.

“The Versace family has neither authorized nor had any involvement whatsoever in the forthcoming TV series about the death of Mr. Gianni Versace,” Versace's family said in a statement.

“Since Versace did not authorize the book on which it is partly based nor has it taken part in the writing of the screenplay, this TV series should only be considered as a work of fiction.”

The new season of the popular FX series — which is officially titled “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” — is based off of a book about the murder titled “Vulgar Favors,” which was authored by Maureen Orth and released in 1999. It debute Jan. 17.

The nine-episode show stars Edgar Martinez as Versace, Penelope Cruz as his sister Donatella Versace and Darren Criss as his killer, Andrew Cunanan.

FX bills the new series as being “inspired by actual events” on its website. The network's “American Crime Series” franchise covers a different headline-making crime each season.

The first season — “The People v. O.J. Simpson” — premiered in 2016 and earned nine Emmy awards, including one for outstanding limited series.

“The People v. O.J. Simpsons” garnered differing reactions from the people portrayed in the series. Marcia Clark praised Sarah Paulson's portrayal of her, while her legal partner Chris Darden — who was played by Sterling K. Brown — said on the “Today” show that he never considered watching it and said it was not accurate.

