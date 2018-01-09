Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

John Dickerson replaces Charlie Rose on 'CBS This Morning'

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 12:51 p.m.
In this Aug. 10, 2015 file photo, Political Director for CBS News, John Dickerson, participates in the CBS News panel at the CBS Summer TCA Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. CBS News has selected Dickerson as Charlie Rose's replacement on the 'CBS This Morning' program, pairing him with current anchors Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Updated 3 hours ago

PASADENA, Calif. — CBS News has selected "Face the Nation" host John Dickerson as Charlie Rose's replacement on the "CBS This Morning" program, pairing him with current anchors Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell.

Rose was fired in late November following allegations of sexual misconduct. CBS appointed Dickerson on the sixth anniversary of the morning show, which is in third place in the morning ratings but has made inroads with a newsy approach.

Dickerson will no longer host his Washington-based Sunday morning political show. That sets him apart from ABC "Good Morning America" host George Stephanopoulos, who continues to host ABC's "This Week" on Sundays.

CBS had no immediate announcement of Dickerson's replacement on "Face the Nation."

Dickerson starts Wednesday on "CBS This Morning." With his appointment, CBS News President David Rhodes said in a memo to staff that "we will be doubling down on serious news coverage."

The appointment comes a week after NBC's announcement that Hoda Kotb has replaced Matt Lauer on the competing "Today" show — another job that opened because of a firing due to sexual misconduct charges. That move has paid dividends for NBC, which has passed "Good Morning America" in the ratings since Kotb began filling in for Lauer the day his firing was announced.

CBS tried out a handful of potential Rose's replacement in the weeks since he was fired before settling on Dickerson. It's a key role, since morning shows are dependable revenue generators for network news divisions, with the possibility of riches if the show does very well.

Rhodes said in his memo that he'll be in Washington later this week to begin the process of finding Dickerson's replacement there. Dickerson is relocating to New York for his new job.

"Every time I've been on the show, I haven't wanted the conversation with Norah and Gayle to end when my segment does," Dickerson said. "Now it doesn't have to."

